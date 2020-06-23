7 Best Volcano Vaporizers & Accessories From Storz And Bickel

The best Volcano vaporizers are made by Storz and Bickel, the company that revolutionized the vaporizer market when they released the Volcano twenty years ago.
Today, the iconic tabletop vaporizer is still considered one of the best weed vaporizers available. But the masterminds at Storz and Bickel haven’t stopped innovating. Read on to discover the best Volcano vaporizers and Volcano accessories available right now — and get ready to make your Volcano hits even better.
Price: $629.99
|Shop now Read our review
Price: $22.99
|Shop now Read our review
Price: $19.99
|Shop now Read our review
Price: $249.99
|Shop now Read our review
Amazon Customer Reviews
Price: $45.99
|Shop now Read our review
Price: $274.99
|Shop now Read our review
Amazon Customer Reviews
Price: $6.99
|Shop now Read our review
1. Storz & Bickel “Volcano” Desktop VaporizerPrice: $629.99Pros:
Cons:
- The original vaporizer which, in 2000, launched the entire vape industry
- Today, two decades later, Volcanos are still widely considered the best vaporizers available
- I've used one regularly for years, and can't rave about it enough (see review for details)
- Detachable balloon design may be healthiest way to toke ever invented (no heat on lungs)
- This latest model includes LED screen and liquid pad for concentrates
- Not portable (must be plugged in, and weighs nearly five pounds)
- Expensive (but it will last forever!)
- If neighbors see you inhaling from a balloon, they may think you're doing nitrous
We can’t talk about Volcano vaporizer accessories without talking about the flagship product: the Volcano Desktop Vaporizer itself.
It’s the original vaporizer which, in the year 2000, altered the course of stoner history forever.
Two decades later, the iconic Volcano still towers over the vaporizer industry.
If you’re acquainted with serious cannabis connoisseurs (or you spent time in well-appointed dorm rooms or weed dealers’ homes in the early 2000’s), you’ve probably already tried a Volcano. It’s something of a stoner initiation rite: the act of passing around the detachable balloon filled with cannabis vapor, enjoying flavorful puffs.
I should probably confess that I own a Volcano, which was purchased off a dude on Craigslist several years ago. I use it several times per week (okay, several times per day), and it shows no signs of slowing down, thanks to the advanced German engineering in its cone-shaped base.
I have had to replace the balloon a few times. But the balloons are only about ten bucks each. Aside from replacing the balloon (maybe every couple years, when you notice vapor leaking out of it), your Volcano should last forever, with zero maintenance needed.
I also believe the Volcano is one of the healthiest ways to toke, period. Thanks to its innovative design, zero heat enters your lungs. This sets the Volcano Desktop vaporizer apart from nearly every other vape ever invented (and, obviously, every method of smoking). When you flip the switch, the heat passes over the cannabis material you’ve put in the screened chamber. But you aren’t inhaling anything yet. You’re just watching your balloon swell and expand as it fills with vapor.
(Pro tip: Use your hands to gently help your balloon become vertical as it fills. This will help your balloon last longer.)
Then you detach the filled balloon, and go recline wherever you’d like to relax with some vapor. The vapor will not escape from the balloon until you’re ready, because it can only be released when the mouthpiece is pressed in.
(Bonus: This design also makes the Volcano PERFECT for anyone who likes to toke mid-yoga sesh. Taking a hit while upside-down? Not a problem, with your light and easy balloon.)
By the time you take a sip of air from the ergonomic mouthpiece, the vapor has entirely cooled. The heat has disappeared — but the flavor remains. Your lungs will be thrilled.
The only drawback is that the Volcano is not designed to be portable. Though I did know someone in the early 2000s who, on road trips, would plug his Volcano into his car, and forego the balloon entirely: the vapor would simply fill the car. (We do not recommend this, for obvious reasons.)
But I like that this is called a “desktop” vaporizer, as if it belongs on a desk.
This Volcano includes an LED screen for changing the temperature, which makes it much fancier than my Volcano. (On older models, you just twist a knob.) I like to raise the temperature when I’m vaporizing the same ground herb a second time, to squeeze as much goodness out of it as I can.
This set also comes with a “liquid pad,” for vaporizing concentrates.
If you like to enjoy cannabis at home, you will love your Volcano for many years to come. I know I will.
2. Storz & Bickel Brand Easy-Valve Volcano Balloon Replacement BagPrice: $22.99Pros:
Cons:
- Replacement volcano bags from Storz and Bickel brand
- Easy valve system prevents vapor from leaking out before you press mouthpiece in
- One bag (with valve) per purchase
- Brand-name volcano bags are more expensive than versions available on Amazon
- Only one bag per pack
- You could save money by purchasing in bulk
This Storz & Bickel Brand Volcano Balloon Replacement Bag stands out because it’s made by the actual Storz & Bickel brand (the same brand that makes the Volcano).
You can also buy cheap knockoffs on Amazon. This brand-name version costs a bit more, but you can rest assured that it’s high quality.
We’ve also included the cheaper Amazon version (which is less than half the price, because it comes with several bags per pack).
Find more Storz & Bickel Brand Volcano Balloon Replacement Bag information and reviews here.
-
3. Storz and Bickel “Liquid Pad” (Set of 2 — For Use with the “Easy Valve” Volcano Bags)Price: $19.99Pros:
Cons:
- Designed for use with your Volcano vaporizer
- Make it possible to vaporize liquid concentrates (instead of just dry herb) in your Volcano chamber
- Basically helps you turn your Volcano into a dab rig
- Must be inserted into herb chamber of Volcano
- This set only comes with 2 of them
- Each pad only lasts about a couple months
These Storz and Bickel “Liquid Pads” stand out because they’re designed to work with your Volcano bags.
While the Volcano is designed to vaporize dry herb (like most desktop vaporizer units), you can adapt it to vaporize your favorite liquid concentrates, by using these pads.
(If you don’t use anything, the viscous concentrates could drip through the screens and damage the hardware.)
This is a safe way to turn your Volcano into one of the best dab rigs around.
-
4. Storz & Bickel “Plenty” Portable VaporizerPrice: $249.99Pros:
Cons:
- 6 foot power cord and ergonomic handle for easy passing in groups (while harnessing the power of the Volcano)
- Stainless steel Helix Cooling Coil for perfectly chilled, smooth hits
- 3-year warranty
- Unlike Volcano model, it does not have an inflatable bag of vapor
- Expensive
- Temperature control is analog, not digital
This Storz & Bickel “Plenty” Portable Vaporizer stands out because it’s a wall-outlet powered vaporizer that’s designed for easy passing among friends.
It has an ergonomic handle and a 6-foot power cord, so you can easily pass it around while it’s still harnessing the power of a Volcano you know and love.
The oversize chamber means you can pack plenty of herb. Plus, when you inhale through the stainless steel Helix Cooling Coil, you’ll enjoy perfectly cooled hits with practically no resistance.
Plus, you can rest assured that your Plenty vaporizer will stand the test of time: This unit comes with a 3-year warranty.
Find more Storz & Bickel Plenty Portable Vaporizer information and reviews here.
-
5. Replacement Balloon Bags for Volcano Vaporizer (5-Pack)Price: $45.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Comes with 5 balloon tube bags designed to fit Storz and Bickel volcano vapes
- Options on page to choose whether you also want replacement screen, chamber, etc.
- These bags (copy of original brand) feature same easy-to-use valve, so no vapor leaks out when not intended
- Not Volcano brand
- ie. Not made by Storz and Bickel (but replicas of their designs)
- Knockoffs are cheaper, but not universally beloved by everyone
These Replacement Balloon Bags for Volcano Vaporizer are a critical element in any Volcano user’s toolkit.
Because these tube-shaped plastic bags are an integral part of using your Volcano successfully — and they don’t last forever.
When you’re Volcano has reached its desired temperature, and you’ve placed the easy-valve bag over the herb chamber (and flipped the air on), your bag slowly begins to fill up.
With each bag, for the first few hundred uses, it works perfectly. But eventually, you’ll start noticing cannabis-perfumed vapor escaping from the bag. This means it will take longer to fill the bag, and you’ll waste more cannabinoids and terpenes, as the vapor escapes into the room.
That’s when you know it’s time for a new bag. It will sneak up on you. So why not order this 5-pack now? You won’t run out anytime soon — even if you’re a daily Volcano user!
-
6. Storz & Bickel “Crafty” Portable VaporizerPrice: $274.99Pros:
Cons:
- Portable design that delivers powerful, consistent hits
- From the makers of the Volcano (the tapletop vaporizer that launched entire industry), with 2-year warranty
- Works with concentrates as well as traditional dried herb
- Expensive
- Not the smallest portable vaporizer ever (6 x 7 x 1.5")
- May take longer to heat up than some other portable vapes
This Storz & Bickel Crafty Portable Vaporizer stands out because it’s a portable vaporizer made by Storz & Bickel, the geniuses behind the legendary Volcano tabletop vaporizer (which, around the year 2000, vaulted vaporizers into mainstream cannabis culture).
This engineering behind this simple, portable vaporizer is the result of two decades of research and development at the forefront of vaporizing technology.
This unit contains Storz & Bickel’s signature conduction/convection oven. Despite its convenient, portable size, this vaporizer heats up in under three minutes, and delivers consistent heat.
It also comes with a very user-friendly app for your smartphone. You can change the heat settings, and check on the battery level, from your phone. (You can also control the LED light settings and haptic feedback.)
With this vaporizer (unlike a tabletop Volcano vaporizer), you can vaporize liquid concentrates as well as traditional ground herb.
-
7. Best Volcano Vaporizer GrinderPrice: $6.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Super cheap
- Made by Storz and Bickel
- Designed to make perfect amount of ground fluffy bud to vaporize evenly in your Volcano
- Made from plastic
- Only comes in orange
- Many connoisseurs frown on plastic weed grinders
This Storz and Bickel grinder stands out because it’s designed to grind the perfect amount to fill the herb chamber on a Volcano.
Hundreds of happy Volcano users swear by this tiny plastic grinder. Many of them seem surprised by what its orange plastic teeth can do.
That’s because metal grinders are generally considered superior. (For more information, check out our guide to the best weed grinders available.)
But it grinds the perfect amount, to the perfect consistency, for use with your Volcano vaporizer.
Buy the Official Volcano Vaporizer Herb Grinder Orange here.
