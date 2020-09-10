5 Best COB LED Grow Lights: Your Buyer’s Guide

Chip On Board, or COB, grow lights are the newest technology in LED grow lights for 2020. Cannabis growers are always on the lookout for the best and brightest when it comes to grow lights, and COB lights blow traditional hydroponic bulbs out of the water.

Chip On Board lights consists of multiple tiny LED chips that are mounted directly on to a copper or ceramic board (hence the name). These diodes form one single module and when turned on, appear to be one light. COB lights look more like a panel or square of solid light than traditional LEDs.

Unlike regular LEDs, they emit a full spectrum of white light. This means that your grow room will no longer glow in red or purple. COB lights are surprisingly affordable, both in upfront costs and electricity.

Regular LEDs use about half of the wattage as HID lighting, and Chip On Board LEDs use only about half of the wattage of regular LEDs.

Find the best COB grow lights for your growing operation with our ultimate buyer’s guide below: