5 Best COB LED Grow Lights: Your Buyer’s Guide

Chip On Board, or COB, grow lights are the newest technology in LED grow lights for 2020. Cannabis growers are always on the lookout for the best and brightest when it comes to grow lights, and COB lights blow traditional hydroponic bulbs out of the water.
Chip On Board lights consists of multiple tiny LED chips that are mounted directly on to a copper or ceramic board (hence the name). These diodes form one single module and when turned on, appear to be one light. COB lights look more like a panel or square of solid light than traditional LEDs.
Unlike regular LEDs, they emit a full spectrum of white light. This means that your grow room will no longer glow in red or purple. COB lights are surprisingly affordable, both in upfront costs and electricity.
Regular LEDs use about half of the wattage as HID lighting, and Chip On Board LEDs use only about half of the wattage of regular LEDs.
Find the best COB grow lights for your growing operation with our ultimate buyer’s guide below:
1. Phlizon CREE COB 3000W LED Grow Lights
Cons:
- 2 year warranty
- Small sizes available for smaller grows or supplemental lights
- Reflector cup provides greater PAR value and canopy penetration
- Not dimmable
- Some reviewers thought the COB chips were lower quality than others
- Some customers had overheating issues
If you’re looking for a bigger, better COB LED, the creme de la creme option is the Phlizon CREE COB 3000W full spectrum lights. They’re a modern style and have high power and stability, with higher brightness and supreme thermal resistance. They have an ultimately high Photosynthetic Photon Flux Density, and they have a mega coverage area.
The actual power that these LED lights pull is 600W, so they’ll provide maximum energy savings when compared to other full spectrum lights. They also have a 2 year warranty and a 30-day money back guarantee.
Find more Roleadro COB LED Grow Lights information and reviews here.
-
2. TMLAPY COB Grow Light (Full Spectrum 2500W)
Cons:
- 3 year warranty
- Many sizes available
- Full spectrum
- 60,000 hour lifespan
- Relatively expensive
- Some customers did not get a fast response form customer service
- Only high wattage sizes available
TMLAPY Cob Lights are some of the highest-rated full spectrum chip on board lights on Amazon right now, with a 4.6 out of 5 star-rating at the time of writing this with 170 reviewers. This light is available as 100W, 180W, 1000W, 1500W, and 2500W, although the actual output power is 530W, which will save you on your electric bill.
This cob light has both a veg and bloom switch so that you can get the right lighting output based on what stage your plants are in. Its core cover is 32″ and it’s made from fire-proof metal for added safety.
These lights produce strong light output and control the heat emitted.
-
3. AGLEX COB LED Grow Lights
Cons:
- Can be daisy chained
- 2 year warranty
- Dimmable
- Only two sizes available
- Some customers had bulbs burn out
- Some customers had issues with the power cord
For smaller home grow operations, a more modestly sized COB light will suffice. This light from Lightimetunnel comes in both 400W and 800W sizes. These lights have a full spectrum output that is more similar to natural sunlight than the red, blue and purple LEDs that you usually see in grow rooms. They can be used for all stages of plant growth, and have an extremely long life span. The power supply on this light is isolated in order to prevent flickering caused by changes in voltage. These lights have a 90 degree reflective cup to improve their light intensity and canopy penetration even more. They also have a very efficient cooling system to prevent overheating or burning your plants. You can use these lights one at a time, or daisy chain them together to easily expand your light coverage. Each package includes hanging clips, and these lights have a 2 year warranty.
Sizes Available: 400W, 800W,
Find more Lightimetunnel COB LED Grow Lights information and reviews here.
-
4. Beelux 3000W CREE COB LED Grow Lights
Cons:
- Large Size
- Runs Quiter Than Most
- Aluminum Alloy Shell
- Pricey
- Sketchy when running on a 110 circuit
- Plug is slightly too short for some setups
If you’re annoyed by the buzzing noise that most grow lights omit when they’re turned on, you should check out the Beelux 3000W Grow Lights. They’re highly-rated, and they’re most appreciated for their quietness in comparison to other grow lights.
This set of lights has 12 COB LEDs, as opposed to the standard 6, and they have a 30″ growing area. They have veg and bloom switches, and you can run both modes at the same time. It contains cooling fans on the top of it to help keep the unit cooler.
The cob light unit utilizes an aluminum alloy shell to make it tougher, meaning it won’t break if you drop it.
