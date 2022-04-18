7 Best HHC Gummies: Your Buyer’s Guide

HHC gummies are gaining popularity, because they can easily be ordered online, unlike most THC gummies. HHC, which mimics the effects of THC, is sometimes called “THC Lite.” Read on to discover the best HHC gummies available now.

Please Note: There are questions about the safety of HHC. If cannabis is legal in your state, you might just want to learn about cooking with marijuana. (Or just buy normal THC edibles.)

But if you prefer to use semi-synthetic cannabinoids, we’ve rounded up the best options for you below.