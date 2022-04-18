7 Best HHC Gummies: Your Buyer’s Guide

HHC gummies are gaining popularity, because they can easily be ordered online, unlike most THC gummies. HHC, which mimics the effects of THC, is sometimes called “THC Lite.” Read on to discover the best HHC gummies available now.
Please Note: There are questions about the safety of HHC. If cannabis is legal in your state, you might just want to learn about cooking with marijuana. (Or just buy normal THC edibles.)
But if you prefer to use semi-synthetic cannabinoids, we’ve rounded up the best options for you below.
Our Review
These MoonWLKR Blue Dream Berry Europa Gummies are meant for anyone looking for an energized, euphoric buzz.
We love that MoonWLKR conducts lab testing at a testing facility in Denver, and makes the lab report publicly available on the product page. You can confirm that these gummies contain no other cannabinoids like THC. They do, however, contain, 12.8 milligrams of HHC per gummy (which is slightly more than the 12.5 milligrams per gummy advertised on the bottle).
We also like that the HHC is hemp-derived. These also have a berry flavor, and contain extra plant terpenes.
These Urb Finest Flowers Lives Resin Vegan Gummies with THC and HHC stand out because they contain THC. Not Delta 8 or any other knockoff cannabinoid — actual Delta 9 THC, the kind found in marijuana that gets you high.
So how can you legally order this online? As Rolling Stone explains, the Wisconsin-based company LiftedMade (which makes Urb products) is skirting typical THC regulations by obtaining their THC from hemp. While THC does occur in hemp plants, it’s usually found at very low concentrations. (This is why you often hear the refrain that hemp-derived CBD is “non-psychoactive” — because THC only occurs at levels at or below .3 percent.)
These feature a tangy lavender lemonade flavor, and they’re coated in sugar and citric acid. They’re also vegan.
The company posts third-party lab reports as well.
These TRE House High Potency Gummies contain 25 milligrams of HHC each, making them among the more potent HHC edibles we’ve seen.
We like that TRE House posts its lab reports right there on the product page. You can verify that the gummies contain HHC but do not contain Delta 9 THC. Delta 9 THC is the kind that normally shows up on a drug test for marijuana, so some people take HHC because it helps them experience a similar high, but might not show up on a drug test. (But it’s important to remember that this theory is only based on anecdotal evidence, according to Leafly.)
The bottle contains 20 gummies, for a total of 500 milligrams. If you think 25 milligrams is too much for you, or you want to start small to test your tolerance, you could cut a gummy into pieces.
Unfortunately, TRE House is unable to ship to several states. So if you’re located in AK, AZ, AR, CO, CT, DE, ID, IA, KY, MA, MI, MO, NV, NY, OR, RI, UT, VT, or WA, you’ll have to choose one of the other brands on this list.
Koi’s gummies contain 10 mg HHC each, and 200 per bottle. Koi is one of the few HHC edibles makers we’ve seen that tests for heavy metals, mycotoxins, residual solvents, and pesticides.
This sort of contaminant testing is standard in the cannabis industry in states where marijuana is legal. Today, it’s becoming the standard in the CBD industry as well. However, most HHC companies don’t seem to provide these kinds of third-party lab results. (They sometimes provide potency results, to show that their HHC edibles are as strong as they say they are, but stop short of contaminant results.)
Maybe it’s because HHC is such a new trend. Or maybe it’s because HHC is so synthetic anyway: It’s made in a lab, by adding hydrogen molecules to Delta 8 THC. Maybe HHC consumers, who are comfortable with “hydrogenated” molecules, simply aren’t as worried about contaminants.
Their lab results also include potency, and you can see that these gummies also contain some Delta 8 and some trace amounts of CBD. If you’re looking for an HHC edible that gets a little closer to the “full spectrum” of cannabinoids found in nature (but without any actual Delta 9 THC), this is the gummy for you. It also comes in several flavors.
These URB FINEST FLOWERS – DELTA 9/HHC EDIBLE – LIVE RESIN GUMMIES stand out because of their complex flavor, which includes some heat thanks to the chili. They also include a one-to-one balance of HHC and Delta 9 THC, the sort of THC normally attributed to the “high” induced by marijuana.
This company actually gets away with shipping Delta 9 THC across state lines, because they derive Delta 9 THC from hemp, not marijuana. And hemp can technically be sold across state lines.
It’s a brilliant work-around for a legal loophole. It’s almost surprising that this sort of operation isn’t more common. But THC only occurs in hemp plants in small amounts, so it stands to reason that the LiftedMade, the company behind Urb’s products, has a very advanced and efficient lab.
If you want to try this exciting new ratio of THC to HHC, you might want to buy these Urb products ASAP. Because according to the National Law Review, selling hemp-derived THC like this violates the spirit of the law, if not the letter. So while it’s technically legal-ish right now, the Law Review considers it a “risk not worth taking.”
Just Delta’s Peach Rings contain 1000 milligrams HHC per package. Each gummy contains about 25 milligrams HHC.
Of course, as Just Delta acknowledges, there’s no way to determine your ideal dose. HHC is so new to the market that there’s a lack of information about it. So you might want to start with a half of a gummy, until you determine how the HHC high affects you.
We haven’t seen any third-party lab results on their product page, which most other HHC brands included in this list. However, the company assures you that these gummies contain less than .3 percent Delta 9 THC.
These Bearly Legal Gummies stand out because Bearly Legal has recently dropped their prices after they were forced to migrate their website from Shopify to another platform.
Now that Shopify isn’t taking a cut, Bearly Legal’s website explains, they can pass these savings on to their customers. That means you can get this 500-milligram pack of mango gummies for much cheaper than before.
The website says that each gummy tests at around 25 milligrams each. The product page does not include third-party lab tests, but it’s possible that this will be added later. (Bearly Legal asks visitors to “bear” with them on the rough website, as they are still migrating their site after the Shopify fiasco.)
The company also offers free shipping on orders over 50 dollars, and their gummies are completely vegan and gluten-free.
These gummies come in several other flavors, including blue raspberry.