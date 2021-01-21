9 Best Pure CBD Tinctures: Your Buyer’s Guide

The Joy Organics CBD Oil Tincture stands out because it’s a delicious broad spectrum CBD oil. Which is to say, all the THC has been removed.

And it’s almost fully certified organic. Over 90% of Joy Organics’ ingredients are USDA-certified organic, according to a representative who spoke with us. And all their hemp is already grown organically in the US.

The representative informed us that Joy Organics will soon receive its USDA organic certification for all of its products. (Although, that was several months ago; as of August 2020, the brand has not yet obtained its USDA seal.)

This Tranquil Mint flavor is absolutely delicious. (I tried it.) It covers up any hemp flavor, without being overpowering.

A CBD tincture that tastes good isn’t just an extra indulgence. Because when you enjoy the flavor of your CBD tincture, you’re more likely to leave it under your tongue for a minute, and swish it around your mouth. This step — instead of simply swallowing your tincture immediately — helps improve the speed of absorption.

And when you have a delicious tincture, it’s easier to swish it around your mouth, allowing it to be absorbed by your sublingual capillaries.

And with this Joy Organics CBD oil, you can choose from several flavors. The mint and natural version are blended with organic olive oil, while the lemon and orange flavors are blended with MCT coconut oil.

I tried the mint flavor. (Full disclosure: I received a free sample of the 1350 mg bottle, which you can also buy through this link when you select your flavor and potency options at checkout.)

My bottle had a batch number printed on the bottom of it: “CTM1350.” This led me to batch-specific lab reports for my exact batch of tincture. (Test results for every batch are available on Joy Organics’ website.)

According to the results, Green Scientific Labs found that my batch of tincture actually contained over 1400 mg CBD per bottle, along with .4 mg CBC and 47.9 mg CBG. (For more information about these lesser-known cannabinoids, check out our guide to CBG oil.) The lab also tested for heavy metals, pesticides, and microbial contaminants.

The lab did not, however, find any THC. That makes this broad spectrum hemp extract, but not full spectrum hemp extract, because it’s THC free.

I normally opt for full-spectrum CBD oil, but I took this broad spectrum tincture consistently for a week straight. I hate to be cheesy, but I have to say, during my time testing Joy Organics, I felt an increased amount of joy.

I wondered how a broad-spectrum tincture could have such a noticeable effect on me. (Most experts recommend full spectrum CBD oil, because they theorize that CBD works best as part of an “entourage effect,” or a synergy, with the full “spectrum” of other cannabinoids — including a small amount of THC.)

Maybe it’s because I consider THC an important element in my arsenal of wellness products, so there’s probably already plenty of THC in my body to activate the “entourage effect.” Or maybe it’s because Joy Organics adds additional terpenes to their flavored tinctures: their website says that these added terpenes “encourage the full entourage effect.”