Yoshinobu Yamamoto Sweepstakes Could Be Down to 3 MLB Teams

Now that Shohei Ohtani is no longer a free agent, a lot of focus has turned to Japanese starting pitcher Yoshinobu Yamamoto and his own free agency.

There are as many as seven MLB teams currently pursuing the hurler. However, it seems like there are a small handful of clear frontrunners for his services.

The Latest on Yoshinobu Yamamoto’s Free Agency

During a December 19 appearance on MLB Network, Jon Morosi shared the latest regarding which teams seem to be in the lead to land Yamamoto with a big-money contract.

Morosi said the New York Yankees are viewed by many as the frontrunner. However, he also said the two teams with the greatest chance of overtaking the Bombers for Yamamoto are the New York Mets and Los Angeles Dodgers.

"The Yankees are viewed by many as the frontrunner and I still think that is the case."@jonmorosi shares the latest on Yoshinobu Yamamoto's market. #MLBNHotStove pic.twitter.com/kjCU65KPJl — MLB Network (@MLBNetwork) December 19, 2023

Based on recent reports and rumors, it’s not surprising that these three teams could be ahead of others currently chasing after the coveted right-handed pitcher.

Joel Sherman of the New York Post reported on December 17 that Yamamoto flew to the East Coast to meet with the Mets for a second time. While he was in the area, his camp also had a second meeting with the Yankees at the hurler’s request, per the New York Post’s Jon Heyman.

Yamamoto has had one in-person meeting with the Dodgers. It happened on December 12 and it included a lot of firepower, according to The Athletic’s Fabian Ardaya. Not only was Shohei Ohtani present but he was joined by Mookie Betts and Freddie Freeman.

What’s the Timeline for a Decision From Yamamoto?

The Orix Buffaloes — Yamamoto’s Japanese team — officially posted him on November 20. That gave interested MLB teams a 45-day window to negotiate with the pitcher, per CBS Sports. There’s a January 4 deadline at 5 p.m. ET for Yamamoto to sign a contract.

It’s looking like he’ll be coming to a decision well before then. Mike Puma of the New York Post reported on December 18 that the Mets are under the impression there will be a resolution by December 25.

In a December 18 report for ESPN, MLB insider Jeff Passan said things could ramp up regarding Yamamoto’s free agency this week with official offers being submitted. Passan also said the right-hander doesn’t already have multiple offers of at least $300 million on the table.

Also in the story: All the alleged $300M bids for Yoshinobu Yamamoto — that’s inaccurate, sources tell ESPN. Teams have been asked not to discuss terms yet. But that could change today when bidding, sources said, is expected to begin. Now is when Yamamoto's free agency gets real. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) December 18, 2023

Yamamoto’s Decision Will Release Free-Agent Bottleneck

It feels like the entire baseball industry is waiting to see what Yamamoto decides. That includes other top free-agent starting pitchers.

The position-player market was at a standstill while Ohtani was available. The same thing is happening with the rotation market since Yamamoto is still unsigned. Once he’s off the board, it will be easier for other hurlers to see their respective markets develop.

This includes fellow international free agent Shōta Imanaga, as well as two-time Cy Young Award winner Blake Snell and 2023 World Series champion Jordan Montgomery.

For now, we all wait to see how this next phase of the process plays out. The Yankees still appear to be in the driver’s seat, but their landing Yamamoto isn’t a formality at this point.