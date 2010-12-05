Strikeforce: Henderson vs. Babalu Live Blog

“Strikeforce: Henderson vs. Babalu” is set for this evening from the Scottrade Center in St. Louis, Missouri.

The main card of the event, which features a light heavyweight main event between Renato “Babalu” Sobral and Dan Henderson, begins tonight at 10 p.m. ET and will be broadcast live on Showtime.

Follow along with HeavyMMA.com for all the action as it happens for this evening’s event.

Main Card

Benji Radach vs. Ovince St. Preux

Round 1: Fighters touch gloves to get the main card of this evening started. Feeling-out process is taking some time now. St. Preux lands a nice kick, and Radach looks takedown. He gets it back up, but Radach is pressing him up against the cage. Knees from Radach, who looks for a toss. St. Preux reverses and throws a knee, followed by a brief exchange. St. Preux is putting the pressure on and takes the fight to the floor. He takes his back and has him flattened out. Radach is in big trouble here. This one is not going to last much longer. Radach not doing much to escape. 1:30 to go in the round and Radach has taken dozens of unanswered shots. St. Preux is looking for the choke. He elects to go for more ground and pound and is simply dominating Radach. Big punches during the last 10 seconds. I’m surprised it was not stopped. Heavy.com scores the round 10-8 for St. Preux.

Round 2: Radach takes a huge shot right off the bat in this one. A huge uppercut. Saint Preux follows him to the ground, looking to score even more ground and pound. The former Tennessee Volunteer is just far too strong for Radach. He has his back, but seems content to slow the pace. Shots to the body land uncontested for St. Preux. He is mixing up knees and punches, while Radach is doing literally nothing except cover up. St. Preux is slowing now and the fans do not approve. Radach has his back up against the round now, but he looks completely battered and disheartened. St. Preux effortlessly takes Radach’s back again. Radach nearly reverses in a bit of a scramble, but St. Preux muscles his way back to his opponent’s back and pounds away for the remainder of the round. Heavy.com scores the round 10-8 for St. Preux.

Round 3: They touch gloves to get this round started, and Radach comes out fast, landing a nice combination. They clinch up against the cage and each fighter is throwing big time shots. St. Preux once again comes out ahead, flooring Radach. He moves to his opponent’s back again and works more ground and pound. However, his pace has slowed tremendously. The referee stands them back up, and Radach moves forward again. High kick blocked by Radach, who then clinches after landing a few shots. The referee implores them to work, and they separate. Radach lands a solid punch, but they clinch again. St. Preux is warned for throwing illegal elbows, and they are separated once again. However, Radach leads with a combination back to the clinch. He looks for the takedown and he earns it. Closed guard for St. Preux with 10 seconds to go. Heavy.com scores the round 10-9 for St. Preux.

Official Decision: St. Preux d. Radach by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-26, 30-25)

Mike Kyle vs. Antonio Silva

Round 1: Fighters feeling each other out to start. Kyle lands a huge right hand that drops Silva to the floor. He chases him to the floor and begins landing several more big shots. He’s in Silva’s half-guard, landing big hammerfists. Silva is looking to sweep and appears to have recovered. More punches from the top, but Kyle is slowing down a bit, possibly to avoid gassing too soon. Kyle slapping Silva’s ears now, staying on top of his opponent. Silva attempts to reverse again, but Kyle is doing a terrific job keeping him down. Kyle continues to work his ground and pound. 1:30 to go in the round. Body shots land for Kyle. Silva seems content to just wait this round out, while Kyle, per his corner’s request, continues to work the body. Big left hands to the body land for Kyle, who postures up with 15 seconds to go. Left hand lands for him and the bell rings. Heavy.com scores the round 10-9 for Kyle.

Round 2: No touch of the gloves in this round. Silva shoots in for a takedown, but Kyle stuffs it. The Brazilian lands a nice right hand, but Kyle shakes it off. Silva is pressing forward here and drags Kyle to the ground. Silva lands several nice punches before advancing to north-south position. Silva lands another series of punches. He is just so much bigger than Kyle, who rolls out from under Silva. However, he falls into anaconda choke. Gator roll looks to have Kyle in trouble, but he somehow escapes. Full mount earned for Silva, who is throwing bombs now. A right hand lands and John McCarthy pulls the bigger fighter off of the much smaller Kyle.

Official Decision: Silva d. Kyle by technical knockout, round 2

Robbie Lawler vs. Matt Lindland

Round 1: Right hand lands for Lindland to get this fight started off. Lawler misses with a big combination. They are exchanging punches here, but Lawler is getting the better of it. Lawler lands a big combo, followed by a vicious hook that floors Lindland. He looks to recover, but Lawler puts him to sleep with another big right. Incredible knockout victory for Lawler.

Official Decision: Lawler d. Lindland by knockout, round 1

Paul Daley vs. Scott Smith

Round 1: Jab lands for Smith, but Daley comes back with a leg kick. Body shot lands for Daley, who gets caught with a left. They trade kicks, and Daley follows up with a head kick that is blocked. Combination lands for Daley, and Smith falls to the floor. He gets back up, and Daley is calculation his next move. Smith looks a bit hesitant, and I can’t say I blame him. Left jab and a body shot land for Daley, who then misses with an overhand right. A huge left hook lands for Daley, and Smith attempts to counter. He walks straight into a left hook that literally sends him face down to the canvas. Lawler’s knockout was great, but Daley’s was golden.

Official Decision: Daley d. Smith by knockout, round 1

Dan Henderson vs. Renato “Babalu” Sobral

Round 1: Henderson closes the gap and the fighters briefly clinch. Separated now and Sobral throws a head kick, which is blocked. Right hand misses for Henderson, and “Babalu” come back with a series of kicks. And another series. Henderson moves in with a combination, but Sobral counters. He’s looking to work his kicks. Big punch lands for Henderson, followed by several others, and Sobral looks for the takedown. He does not earn it, and Henderson makes him pay. Three huge shots, followed by a vicious flurry puts Sobral out. A third consecutive knockout to end the year for Strikeforce in terrific fashion.

Official Decision: Henderson d. Sobral by knockout, round 1