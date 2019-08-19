Conor McGregor Punches Elderly Man in Bar [WATCH]

Connor McGregor just can’t seem to stay out of trouble.

The former UFC Featherweight and Lightweight champion has found himself in a heap of trouble yet again. Not long after his arrest for robbery and criminal mischief after smashing a fan’s cell phone out of his hand in Miami in March, the 31-year-old MMA fighter managed to do something a lot worse just a month later in April.

While in Dublin, Ireland at a bar, McGregor was caught on video punching an elderly man in the head for apparently refusing whiskey shots of his Proper Twelve alcohol.

Don’t believe me?

Check out the video for yourself, courtesy of TMZ Sports.

It appears that McGregor didn’t sock him as hard as he could have, as the elderly man wasn’t even knocked off of his stool and didn’t appear to be hurt from the punch.

Nevertheless, the video further paints the picture of a celebrity who continues to act like a thug despite being a high-profile celebrity.

Although McGregor retired from mixed martial arts back in March, he is obviously best known for his tenure in UFC. UFC President Dana White addressed McGregor’s latest bout of trouble on TMZ Live, telling his former fighter “that he can’t do it” when it comes to punching a random person at a bar.

This isn’t the first or second time that McGregor has found himself in trouble. The biggest box office draw in UFC history somehow dodged felony charges in New York last year after he smashed a bus window containing several UFC fighters with a dolly.

The bus contained UFC figher Khabib Nurmagomedov, whom he would later fight — and lose too — at UFC 229 in October. This marked McGregor’s last fight in MMA competition.

As of now, no arrests have been made regarding McGregor’s latest incident, but this is not a good look for the most popular fighter in UFC history.

READ NEXT: Dak Prescott Contract and Salary: Latest on Negotiations for Cowboys QB

Follow D.J. Siddiqi on Twitter @DJSiddiqi