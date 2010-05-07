Spike UFC Prelims Special To Return For UFC 115 In June

Spike TV will air another “UFC Prelims” special prior to UFC 115, this time featuring two lightweight bouts: Tyson Griffin vs. Evan Dunham and Mac Danzig vs. Matt Wiman.

MMA Junkie reported the possibility of the show this morning. Spike TV officials wouldn’t comment either way when contacted by Heavy.com, but the UFC’s official website already identifies both lightweight bouts as part of the Spike broadcast.

UFC 115 is scheduled for June 12 in Vancouver, and is headlined by a light heavyweight bout between veterans Chuck Liddell and Rich Franklin. The pay per view broadcast will begin at the customary time of 10 p.m. ET, while the “UFC Prelims” special will air at 9 p.m. ET on Spike TV.

The network and fight promotion have also teamed up to air a prelim special for UFC 114 at the end of May, opting to skip this weekend’s UFC 113 card in Montreal.