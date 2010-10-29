Aldo vs. Grispi In The Works For UFC 125

A UFC featherweight championship bout between title holder Jose Aldo and Josh Grispi is set for UFC 125.

Sources close to the event confirmed the news with Heavy.com earlier today. The fight was first offered to Mark Hominick, but an injury suffered during his last bout forced the Canadian to forego the opportunity.

Aldo is coming off a dominant knockout victory over Manny Gamburyan at WEC 51 in his second title defense. The Brazilian wrecking machine won the 145-pound championship against Mike Brown at WEC 44 and has not looked back since. His other title defense came against Urijah Faber at WEC 48 and the champion know sits at 18-1 as a professional.

However, Grispi, who has also been very impressive as of late, seems to be the only man capable of challenging the champion. Grispi, who stands at 4-0 in the WEC, last fought against L.C. Davis at WEC 49, winning via technical submission in the opening round. Prior to that, the 22-year-old defeated Mark Hominick, Jens Pulver, and Micah Miller, all via stoppages. He was originally set to meet Erik Koch at WEC 52, but the lack of competition for Aldo has earned him the title shot.