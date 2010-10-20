UFC 120 Medical Suspensions

All 20 fighters from last weekend’s UFC 120 have been issued medical suspensions from the Ultimate Fighting Championship.

MMAjunkie.com reported the news earlier today.

However, while most of the fighters received only minor suspensions, four fighters received a suspension that could keep them out for half a year.

Cheick Kongo, who fought to a draw against Travis Browne on the evening’s main card after a point deduction evened up the scores, has been forced out for 180 days due to a hand injury, but it can be cut short if he is cleared. Kongo’s opponent, Browne, has also received the same length of suspension due to a hand injury of his own.

The other two fighters to be issued suspensions are Mike Pyle and Rob Broughton, who will be out for 180 days unless cleared due to a hand injury and shoulder/chest injuries, respectively.

Main card fighters John Hathaway, Dan Hardy, James Wilks, and Michael Bisping all received 30 day suspensions, while James McSweeney, Yoshihiro Akiyama, and Vinicius Queiros are all out of action for 45 days. Carlos Condit, Claude Patrick, Spencer Fisher, and Alexander Gustafsson, all winners from Saturday’s event, received the shortest suspensions, being forced out of action for only 14 days.