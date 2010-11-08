Hominick vs. Roop Likely For UFC Fight Night 23

A featherweight bout between Mark Hominick and George Roop is in the works for “UFC Fight Night 23: Fight for the Troops 2” this January.

A source close to the event confirmed the match up with Heavy.com earlier today.

Hominick is fresh off a split-decision victory over former 145lbs top contender Leonard Garcia at “WEC 51: Aldo vs. Gamburyan” this past September. The win was his third of 2010 with the other two coming over Yves Jabouin and Bryan Caraway at WEC 49 and WEC 46, respectively. The Canadian was originally slated to fight against featherweight champion Jose Aldo, but the time frame for his recovery did not work with the January 1 date of the title bout.

Sitting at a rather unimpressive record of 11-6-1, Roop’s professional career has been filled with ups and downs. However, in his most recent outing Roop dismantled Chan Sung Jung, who has become known as “The Korean Zombie”, with a vicious head kick knockout. Roop is a three-fight veteran of the UFC, but was released after a disappointing 1-2 campaign last year. In the WEC, he compiled a record consisting of one win, one draw, and a disappointing decision loss, which came to Eddie Wineland in his debut with the promotion.

“UFC Fight Night 23: Fight for the Troops 2” is reportedly set for January 22 at Fort Hood in Killeen, Texas. As was confirmed by Heavy.com last week, a lightweight tilt between Kenny Florian and Evan Dunham will serve as the main event. The main card will be broadcast live and free on Spike TV.

Check out HeavyMMA’s additional information on bookings and potential bookings for Fight for the Troops 2.