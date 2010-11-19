Mousasi Expects Le Banner, Kyle Match Ups In Near Future

Former Strikeforce light heavyweight champion Gegard Mousasi believes he will be fighting at DREAM and Strikeforce in the upcoming months.

MMAjunkie.com reported the news earlier today after speaking to Mousasi.

Mousasi’s next bout, which he believes will be at “Dynamite!! 2010” this December, will likely be against K-1 veteran Jerome Le Banner, who is on a three-fight winning streak after beginning his career with a loss to Tadao Yasuda and a draw against Bob Sapp. The event is set for Saitama, Japan on New Year’s Eve and the match up is the lone rumored one thus far.

However, Mousasi does not expect much downtime after that bout, as he says he expects to fight Mike Kyle at Strikeforce in February, though the event has yet to be announced by the promotion. The bout will be his first in Strikeforce since losing his bout to Muhammed “King Mo” Lawal at “Strikeforce: Nashville” this past April.

Since the loss, Mousasi has fought twice, both times under the DREAM banner. At “DREAM 15”, Mousasi submitted Jake O’Brien in the opening round, while he picked up the other win via submission at “DREAM 16” against Tatsuya Mizuno. He is currently 30-3-1 as a professional mixed martial artist, and has only lost the one time since 2007.