UFC 123 Complete With Eleven Official Bouts

“UFC 123: Rampage vs. Machida” is complete with the addition of nine bouts to the now 11-fight card.

The promotion announced the remainder of the card earlier today.

The event, which is set for Auburn Hills, Michigan, on November 20, features a light heavyweight tilt between former champions Quinton “Rampage” Jackson and Lyoto Machida, along with a welterweight contest between Matt Hughes and B.J. Penn.

Making up the remainder of the five-fight main card, Joe Lauzon and George Sotiropoulos face off in a battle of two of the sport’s top grapplers, while light heavyweight prospect Phil Davis faces off against Tim Boetsch. The final main card contest announced today will feature Maiquel Falcao and Gerald Harris.

In addition to the pay-per-view broadcast, the promotion has also announced a preliminary special on Spike TV, which will feature a middleweight bout between Mark Munoz and Aaron Simpson and a welterweight fight between Matt Brown and Brian Foster.

For the undercard portion of the event, UFC veterans Karo Parisyan and Dennis Hallman and top-level wrestlers Tyson Griffin and Nik Lentz face off, while Darren Elkins vs. Edson Barboza and T.J. O’Brien vs. Paul Kelly round out the remainder of the card.

Check out additional information and coverage for the “UFC 123: Rampage vs. Machida“.