Dana White Pays For Girl’s Liver Transplant

Ben Pittsley, a mixed martial artist from Massachusetts, has been a member of “The Underground” on MixedMartialArts.com since January of this year.

Little did he know, the website where he could discuss all things mixed martial arts to other fighters and fans would lead to a miracle for one little girl and her family.

This past weekend, Pittsley posted a thread on “The Underground” titled “Calling out DANA WHITE….SAVE A LIFE.” He began the thread by pleading with UFC President White to help save the life of a little girl desperately in need of a liver transplant.

Pittsley explained that he had the opportunity to train with Kru Nai at Tiger Muay Thai and was fortunate enough to get to know his family. However, after his training there was over, he learned that Nai’s daughter, a four year old girl, had only four weeks to live if she could not pay for surgery. Pittsley called for everyone to make a donation, but singled out White.

“Mr. Dana White,” Pittsley wrote. “If you are a true ambassador for the sport….pay for this surgery.”

Following the post, several members of “The Underground” voiced their opinions on the matter, stating that Pittsley should not have called out White, though they all wished the best for Nai’s daughter. However, several hours later, a representative of the UFC who is active on MixedMartialArts.com stated that White was willing to do what he could.

“Dana will pay for the remaining funds needed for the surgery,” the message from saucylv33, the UFC representative, read.

The thread immediately lit up with praise for White, with everyone explaining just how wonderful his decision was. Pittsley also replied to the news several hours later.

“I needed to grab the attention of users and hopefully Dana White,” Pittsley wrote. “I honestly didn’t mean to make him feel bad or pressured. I was just trying to spread the word and if the message got to him it was a plus…If I posted something like ‘Save a Life’ this thread would have been lost with the others.”

Following his apology of sorts to those who felt he had come off to strong, Pittsley then addressed both Nai and White to wrap up his post.

“Kru Nai….I love you man and will see you and your family soon,” wrote Pittsley. “MR. DANA WHITE….I love you too and could do a (expletive) back flip now.”