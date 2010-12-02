Three Bouts Added To The Ultimate Fighter 12 Finale

Three bouts have been added to “The Ultimate Fighter 12 Finale“, which include five contestants from this past season.

MMAjunkie.com were the first to report the news after confirming with sources close to the event.

The first to be announced, a preliminary card match up, sets Aaron Wilkinson against Cody McKenzie. Both McKenzie and Wilkinson made exits during the latest season of the reality series in quarterfinal round. Wilkinson lost twice during the show, but did pick up a big victory over Marc Stevens after earning the “wild card” bid. McKenzie posted two victories by submission before losing to finalist Nam Phan by technical knockout.

In the second announced bout, Sako Chivitchian and semi-finalist Kyle Watson show down inside the Octagon. Watson fell short of a spot in the finals when he dropped a unanimous decision to Jonathan Brookins. Chivitchian, like his upcoming opponent, also was eliminated from the tournament by Brookins after being submitted in the opening round of their quarterfinal bout.

While the first two match ups are set for the preliminary portion of Saturday night’s event, the final bout is a potential Fight of the Night candidate that will be a part of the live broadcast on Spike TV. Former featherweight top contender Leonard Garcia and semi-finalist from this season Nam Phan will face off at the 145lb. mark. Phan dropped a split-decision to Michael Johnson in the semi-finals, which was aired on Spike TV last evening.

“The Ultimate Fighter 12 Finale” is set for Las Vegas, Nevada on December 4 and will be broadcast live on Spike TV. In the main event, Stephan Bonnar will face off against Igor Pokrajac, while this season’s finalists Jonathan Brookins and Michael Johnson are set to battle for the title of “The Ultimate Fighter”.