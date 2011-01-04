UFC 125 prelims draw 829,000 viewers on ION Television

The Ultimate Fighting Championship’s debut on ION Television drew an average of 829,000 viewers according to MMAJunkie.com.

The hour-long special featured three preliminary bouts from the “UFC 125: Resolution” card that took place at the MGM Grand Garden Arena on Jan. 1.

The more than three-quarters-of-a-million viewers that tuned in saw Brad Tavares knockout Phil Baroni in the first round, Dustin Poirier dismantle top featherweight contender Josh Grispi and Jeremy Stephens’ come-from-behind knockout victory over Marcus Davis in Davis’ lightweight debut.

Prior to UFC 125, the organization’s prelims were aired on Spike TV and UFC.com. It’s unknown whether or not the Las Vegas-based fight promotion has future plans with ION Television.