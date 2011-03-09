UFC 127 Drug Tests Come Back Clean

UFC 127 drug tests all came back negative.

UFC Vice President of Regulatory Affairs Marc Ratner confirmed to Heavy.com today that the UFC 127 drug tests all came back with a negative result.

Main event fighters Jon Fitch and B.J. Penn were tested as well as four other randomly selected fighters on the card. Those fighters’ names were not released.

All six fighters tested returned negative test results for recreational drugs and performance enhancing drugs.

UFC 127 took place on Feb. 26 at the Acer Arena in Sydney, Australia. Penn and Fitch fought to a majority draw in the main event. Michael Bisping defeated Jorge Rivera by technical knockout in the co-main event. It was the second time the UFC held a show in Australia.