Tickets For Strikeforce September Event On Sale This Week

Tickets for Strikeforce September event on sale this Thursday

Strikeforce is heading to Cincinnati this September, and tickets for the event will be available soon.

UFC Fight Club members will have the first go at getting their seats this Thursday at 10 a.m. ET, while another presale option is available for UFC.com e-newsletter subscribers that same day two hours later.

Following the presale opportunity, the general public will have the chance to purchase tickets on Friday, July 29 at 12 p.m. ET.

The September 10 event is set for Cincinnati, Ohio’s U.S. Bank Arena, and tickets range from $38 to $203. The event will feature the two highly-anticipated heavyweight grand prix semifinal bouts, including Josh Barnett vs. Sergei Kharitonov and Daniel Cormier vs. Antonio Silva.

Also on the card, middleweight champion Ronaldo “Jacare” Souza and top contender Luke Rockhold will battle in a 185 lb. title fight.