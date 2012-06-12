Bibiano Fernandes Claims He Never Signed With UFC

Fernandes injured, out of UFC 149 – releases statement he was never with organization

An injury to Bibiano Fernandes reportedly forced the bantamweight out of his UFC 149 bout against Roland Delorme in Calgary this July, delaying his Octagon debut.

But it seems more major issues stand between Fernandes and an appearance under the UFC banner.

Fernandes went to Facebook today to address his alleged signing with the Ultimate Fighting Championship, stating that he has never, in fact, signed a contract to compete under the promotion.

“I would like to make it perfectly clear,” Fernandes began. “It was announced that I, Bibiano Fernandes have been contracted to fight for the organization at UFC 149, which will take place in the city of Calgary on the 21st of July. I would like to make it clear that I am not a UFC athlete, as I did not sign any contract with the UFC organization.

“Negotiations between the UFC and myself did take place, however, we could not resolve the issues on the table and, as a result, we did not come to an agreement. The recent reports that have been circulating in the media are false, contrary to what is being said. I am not a UFC athlete.”

Instead of a UFC contract, according to MMAFighting.com‘s Ariel Helwani, Fernandes was offered a better contract by One FC.

Fernandes last competed under the DREAM banner, defeating Antonio Banuelos via technical knockout. The victory was his third in a row and tenth in his past 11 contests.

UFC 149 is set for Calgary, Alberta, Canada on July 11 and features a bantamweight interim title fight between Urijah Faber and Renan Barao. The card originally featured a featherweight championship between Jose Aldo and Erik Koch, but an injury to the former has led to that contests postponement.

