MacDonald, Penn Agree To VADA Drug Testing

MacDonald, Penn agree to VADA testing

UFC welterweight veteran and future Hall-of-Famer B.J. Penn and contender Rory MacDonald have agreed to drug tests prior to UFC 152 to the Voluntary Anti-Doping Agency.

The news was reported by MMAjunkie.com, who confirmed that both fighters agreed to the test with VADA earlier this week.

Initial issues with the pre-fight testing came about due to the fact that VADA officials would reveal the results prematurely. Penn was unhappy with this, stating that he did not want to leave his employers, the UFC, in that predicament.

VADA officials have apparently worked a different route to make it happen.

Penn and MacDonald will meet on the main card of UFC 152 in Toronto on September 22. The event features a flyweight title bout between Joseph Benavidez and Demetrious Johnson.

