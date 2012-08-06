UFC On FOX 4 Draws 16,080 Fans At Staples Center

“UFC on FOX 4” draws 16K fans, $1.1 million live gate

“UFC on FOX 4” drew 16,080 fans last Saturday for a live gate of $1.1 million.

The event took place last Saturday in Los Angeles, California at the Staples Center, featuring a light heavyweight tilt between Mauricio “Shogun” Rua and Brandon Vera.

UFC president Dana White reported the numbers just after the event.

The event was, by all accounts, a resounding success, as all four main card fights delivered solid action and all four ended by way of stoppage.

Joe Lauzon and Jamie Varner walked away with the “Fight of the Night” bonus, while Lauzon also earned “Submission of the Night.” Mike Swick earned $50,000 of his own for “Knockout of the Night.”

However, the night’s biggest win still goes to Lyoto Machida, who earned a devastating knockout victory against Ryan Bader in the evening’s co-main event. The win also earned him a title shot against the winner of Jon Jones and Dan Henderson.

Check out all our “UFC on FOX 4” news