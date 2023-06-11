Charles Oliveira Fires Back at Islam Makhachev After UFC 289 KO

Charles Oliveira got back in the win column at UFC 289 with a spectacular knockout victory against Beneil Dariush and already has his sights set on a rematch with Islam Makhachev.

Oliveira made quick work of Dariush, knocking him out in the final minute of the first round. The former champ now wants his belt back and called out Makhachev after the win.

“I want to be champion,” Oliveira said. “Who’s the champion? He’s got the belt? That’s it? Let’s go.”

Makhachev was watching the fight closely and tweeted out his response on Twitter.

Congrats Charles,” Makhachev wrote. “But still there’s levels in this game.”

Makhachev was able to stop Oliveira in the second round via arm-triangle choke in their bout in October of 2022. But the Brazillian is ready for Round 2 against Makhachev and fired back on social media.

“Thank you. Levels are part of the game,” Oliveira wrote in response. “See you soon.”

Nothing is official until the fight is booked but UFC president Dana White made it pretty clear that a rematch between Oliveira and Makhachev is what’s coming down the pipe.

“He looked like a world-beater tonight, and I’m excited for him and Islam to fight again,” White told reporters during the postfight press conference. “It’s the thing that makes sense. I’ll tell you on Tuesday. But yeah, I mean, let’s not play games; that fight makes sense. That’s the fight that should happen. And I’m excited to see it again.”

Dana White: Oliveira-Makhachev Rematch is Fight to Make

There has been a bit of doubt that Oliveria would get Makhachev next, even with a win. Makhachev’s coach, Javier Mendez, threw out a few other fighters who should get the opportunity before Oliveria, including Justin Gaethje and Dustin Poirier, who are scheduled to face off at UFC 291.

“I think it’s gonna be Gaethje or Dustin that’ll get the shot if Beneil doesn’t win,” Mendez said. “Beniel wins, he gets the shot. I want Beneil, only because he’s a great challenge and he deserves it. But if Charles wins, then, hey, good for him too. Then Charles will probably have to fight one more time.”

However, with the impressive victory against Dariush — the No. 4 contender — it makes too much sense for White to pass up.

“There’s a lot of things that go into consideration for the next [title] fight,” White said. “I mean, I’m sitting here talking to you about him right now, and I don’t even know what’s wrong with him. I don’t know where he’s at and what he’s got planned over the summer. The list goes on and on of things that factor into how fights are made. But I’m just telling you right here right now [Makhachev vs. Oliveira] is a fight I’d like to see again.”

Charles Oliveira Racks Up Another Bonus at UFC 289

Charles so Fuckin fun to watch! — Sean O'Malley (@SugaSeanMMA) June 11, 2023

Oliveira continues to cash in thanks to his performances. He took home a $50,000 Performance of the Night bonus, which was the 13th of his career. It broke a tie with Donald Cerrone for most post-fight bonuses earned.

Oliveira also earned some cred with his fellow fighters, although it won’t be making his wallet any fatter. Multiple big names responded to his win on social media.

“Charles so F–king fun to watch!” Sean O’Malley tweeted.

Belal Muhammad also chimed in saying: “Man Charles got bricks in his hands.”

