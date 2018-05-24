Roman Reigns’ Net Worth: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Roman Reigns Net Worth: $4.3 million

$4.3 million Birthday: May 25, 1985

May 25, 1985 Education: Georgia Institute of Technology

Roman Reigns is one of the most controversial names in the WWE. His casual arrogance and cocky attitude initially made him a wrestler that people loved to hate, but his highly publicized suspension for drug use in 2016, coupled with WWE’s recent push to make him one of the faces of the company, has caused intense division among fans.

He’s been dubbed the “Most Overrated” by Wrestling Observer Newsletter, and has twice been voted the “Most Hated Wrestler” by Pro Wrestling Illustrated, a distinction that no other heroic character has been given.

That said, these controversies have done little to diminish Reigns’ success. Since joining the WWE in 2010, Reigns (born Leati Joseph “Joe” Anoaʻi) has amassed a sizable fortune through both wrestling and merchandising. According to Forbes, his estimated net worth is $4.3 million, which currently makes him the WWE’s third highest-paid wrestler behind John Cena and Brock Lesnar.

Here’s what you need to know about Reigns’ net worth and how he likes to spend his money:

1. He’s One Of WWE’s Highest Paid Wrestlers

Reigns has been among the WWE’s biggest earners for some time. He first cracked the list in 2015, when he took in an estimated $2.1 million and placed sixth overall, according to Forbes. Reigns’ stage antics and high-profile victory over Triple H at WrestleMania 32 doubled his exposure, however, and by 2017, the wrestler had jumped up three places in the pecking order, above AJ Styles, Triple H, and Randy Orton.

Forbes also attributes Reigns’ meteoric rise to his social media presence. The WWE is no stranger when it comes to using the internet as a promotional tool, and the company has made a tremendous push as of late to connect with younger viewers. Reigns is a relative newcomer compared to WWE veterans like Styles or Orton, and the wealth of followers he’s accumulated on Facebook (20 million) and Instagram (1.3 million) have helped out his brand tremendously. His Facebook currently sits fifth among the most popular WWE accounts, a remarkable placement given that he wasn’t even in the top ten a few years back.

That said, Reigns ran into some legal trouble in January, when he and 50 others was named as alleged clients of steroid distributor Richard Rodriguez. According to CBS Miami, Rodriguez’s business was worth an estimated $10 million at the time of his arrest. “He is a very down-to-earth person,” the distributor said when asked about Reigns, “However, I decided to take a plea — At the end I’m just trying to clear my name. That’s one of the reasons why I disclosed him.”

Reigns later issued a statement to ESPN that denied all of Rodriguez’s claims.”I have never heard of Richard Rodriguez or Wellness Fitness Nutrition,” he wrote, “I learned from the mistake I made nearly two years ago and paid the penalty for it. Since then, I’ve passed 11 tests as part of WWE’s independent drug testing program.”

2. He’s Raised Money For Multiple Charities

Reigns’ charitable actions have increased with his net worth. The wrestler has given his time and money to several organizations, including “Answer the Call”, an online charity for New York Police and Fire Widows’. In a 2015 interview with Sporting News, Reigns spoke on the importance of using his brand to help those in need. “This is what it’s all about,” he said, “This is what the platform should be used for… If there’s anything we can do to help, to put a smile on anyone’s face and make anyone’s day better, that’s what we’re here to do.”

Reigns also appeared on the show Dancing with the Knoxville Stars in 2015 to raise money for the East Tennessee Children’s Hospital. Shortly after, he partnered with DoSomething.org to start a campaign that spoke out against bullying. The campaign was dubbed “Bully Text” and saw the wrestler participate in an interactive text game that taught kids how to stand up to bullies and make smart real life decisions. Reigns shot a number of PSAs for “Bully Text”, which you can watch above. These actions were enough to earn him a spot on the “Most Charitable Athletes” list alongside WWE superstar John Cena.

🙌🏽 We did it! Thanks to you, we will be donating $12,200.00 to @MakeAWish on behalf of @WWERomanReigns and the #RomanEmpire! 🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/CsnJuvvFTV — Jimmy's Seafood (@JimmysSeafood) August 24, 2017

More recently, Reigns partnered with the popular restaurant chain Jimmy’s Famous Seafood. The restaurant promised that they would donate $1 to the Make-A-Wish Foundation for every like that a tweet featuring Reigns received. The campaign only ran for 24 hours, according to SportsKeeda, but the wrestler’s likeness (and his retweet) was enough to raise over $12,200.

3. He Regularly Appears On Commercials & Talk Shows

Reigns has parlayed his wrestling fame into a number of profitable television appearances. He made his talk show debut on Conan in 2015, and followed it up with stints on ESPN First Take and Good Morning America, where he presumably drew in tons of new fans. His natural charisma and comedic timing mesh well with the talk show format, and hint at a potential future in Hollywood, much like his cousin, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson.

When asked about his acting prospects on the Turnbuckle Weekly Podcast, Reigns told host Chuck Carroll that he’s “Willing to try anything and gain a little experience in anything.” He went on to say: “Is it something that is a big goal of mine? I can’t say that it is right now because I’m so caught up in WWE. [I’m] trying to be the face of this company and the top guy and have the WWE World Championship.”

As of 2018, however, Reigns’ acting career consists mainly of WWE specials and commercials. He starred in a popular Snickers ad in 2016, playing a timid version of himself who regains his confidence and turns ferocious after eating one of their candy bars.

Reigns has also appeared in a PSA produced by the Department of Health and Human Services. Meant to focus on the bond between fathers and their children, the PSA sees the wrestler playing dress-up and having a tea party with his daughter, Joelle Anoa’i. You can watch it here.

4. He Has An Expensive Car Collection

Reigns’ and his family currently reside in Tampa, Florida. Little is known about the size or price of their home, but there have been several reports on their expensive car collection. According to SportzKidda, Reigns has an Range Rover that’s estimated at $80K, a Mercedes Benz SUV estimated at $40K, and a Toyota Fortruner estimated at $50K. The wrestler’s most prized vehicle, however, and the one that landed him on The Sportster’s “15 Most Expensive Cars Owned By WWE Stars“, is the Lamborghini Huracan. The luxury car reportedly cost Reigns a whopping $241, 945.

Reigns’ interest in cars has led him to attend various motor shows throughout the country, including the Meguiar’s Detroit Autorama this past March. According to The Oakland Press, Reigns and fellow WWE wrestler Charlotte Flair were invited as special guests, along with Dale Earnhardt, Jr. and “Car Crazy” host Barry Meguiar.

Reigns’ other hobbies include football, which makes sense given his early success as a college player. He earned a full-ride scholarship to Georgia Tech in 2003, and went on to have professional stints with the Minnesota Vikings, the Edmonton Eskimos, and the Jacksonville Jaguars in the Canadian Football League.

In an interview with USA Today High School Sports, Reigns discussed how tough it was to make decisions based on money. “It was such a stressful decision and there was so much riding on it,” he said, “It’s tough when you’re trying to look four to eight years in the future and figure it all out as a young 17-year-old kid… It just is what it is.”

5. He Earns 5% Of His Main Event PPV Sales

In addition to his annual WWE salary, Reigns earns up to 5% of the Main Event PPV sales in which he is a competitor. Excluding Cena and Lesnar, who are guaranteed $500K per Main Event, Reigns’ deal is the most lucrative among active WWE wrestlers. This makes sense, given the sizable numbers he’s been able to draw in the past.

According to Forbes, Reigns’ appearance at WrestleMania 32 broke the WWE attendance record previously set by Hulk Hogan and Andre the Giant in 1987. He brought in a whopping 101, 763, whereas Hogan and Andre only managed 93, 173. This percentage will most certainly come into play with WWE’s upcoming Money In the Bank, as Reigns is scheduled to fight Jinder Mahal in a singles match.

Reigns’ contract also stipulates he get a bonus in the event he wins a title match. This is important to note given the rumors surrounding him and WWE’s current champion, Brock Lesnar. While Lesnar was able to defend his title at WrestleMania 34, many still believe that he’s being ushered out so that Reigns can take over as champion in the near future. The “Rumor Roundup” section of Cage Side Seats went as far as to report that Lesnar recently added fight dates to his contract, so that “Reigns can win the title in Saudi Arabia in front of a more receptive crowd.”

If these rumors turn out to be true, that Reigns will not only have a belt, but a handsome bonus as well.