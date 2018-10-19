Joshua Kushner Net Worth: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Joshua Kushner Net Worth: $800 million

$800 million Birthday: June 12, 1985

Joshua Kushner is worth $800 million. Wed to model Karlie Kloss on Oct. 18, 2018, he is the younger brother of Jared Kushner and son of Charles Kushner.

The 33-year-old New Jersey-born businessman’s net worth was made public as part of his brother’s financial disclosures as required in Kushner’s role as a Trump White House senior adviser.

Joshua Kushner, related to Pres. Donald J. Trump by marriage, was seen and photographed at the Women’s March following the 2017 Trump inauguration. He said he was an ‘observer.”

An apparent feminist, progressive and Democrat, he’s nonetheless a skilled businessman and capitalist and with his Harvard Business School degree, has made his own wealth.

Here’s what you need to know about Kushner and his money:

1. Kusher Married Longtime Girlfriend Supermodel, Dancer & Coder Karlie Kloss. Shes’ Worth $20 Million

A couple for nearly six years, Kloss has posted on her social media a number of times that he was her “soulmate.” The two wed in a small Jewish private ceremony in upstate New York according to People magazine. And Kloss who shared a picture on her Instagram.

It’s not known what if any prenuptial agreement may have been agreed upon. Kushner’s wealth dwarfs Kloss’ 400 times over. The couple has been together since 2012.

2. Kushner’s Politics May Depart From His Brother’s & In-Laws. A Democrat, He’s Seen as Progressive & Participated in the Women’s March & Recent March for Our Lives Protests

Another #WomensMarch marcher spotted Joshua Kushner, asked if he was Jared's brother. He (reluctantly) admitted yes, said he was "observing" pic.twitter.com/2ppR0mWV6B — Jessica Sidman (@jsidman) January 22, 2017

There’s no shortage of images on his Instagram that point to his politics.

And as was reported by Esquire in 2017, Josh Kushner is a registered Democrat and did not vote for Trump. He attend the Women’s March in January of 2017, and marched in the March For Our Lives, a protest aimed at gun control in the wake of school and other mass shootings.

Kushner also has shared images of the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., promoted equality and has championed female empowerment. Josh Kushner appears to be a feminist, or at least supportive of women when he posted, ‘The Future is Female.’

3. The Grandson of Holocaust Survivors, he Grew up ‘Privileged & Sheltered in Livingston, New Jersey.’ While His Father Was in Prison, Kushner Launched Businesses While in Harvard Business School

Kushner’s grandparents Joseph and Rae immigrated to the U.S. from Poland in 1949. Fleeing the Holocaust, the Kushners settled in New Jersey and created a close-knit community of survivors. Their father Charles would become wealthy and successful real estate developer, founding the Kushner Companies in 1985. In 2005, Charles was convicted of illegal campaign contributions, tax evasion, and witness tampering. The case was lurid in that it involved his attempt to blackmail one of his sisters and her husband to keep them from testifying against him; Kushner paid a sex worker $10,000 to have sex with his brother-in-law, record it and then send it to his sister. He ended up pleading guilty anyway to 18 felony counts and spent xx years in federal prison.

According to a story in Esquire, Josh was a freshman at Harvard when his father began his bid. While an undergraduate, he and two friends started a social network called Vostu. There was a falling out between the three student entrepreneurs but eventually, a new version of Vostu was launched and run out of Brazil and made enough money that Kushner could strike out on his own rather than join the family business.

He had a degree in business and was good to go.

4. Kushner Made $10,000 a Day on His Social Networking Business & Soon Launched a Venture Capital Firm

According to Esquire, Vostu was bringing in $10,000 a day. And in 2009, with $5 million from investors, Kushner started Thrive Capital. He was named to the Forbes 30 Under 30 list.

With “blue chip” investors in the game, Kushner’s firm took off and one of its very early and huge successes was Instagram. By 2012, Kushner’s company was one of a number of investors in the photo-sharing app. When Facebook bought Instagram, Kushner’s company doubled its investment. Thrive has also invested in Spotify and Kickstarter.

5. With Business Acumen Learned at Harvard & Fine-Tuned While Working at Goldman Sachs, Kushner Also Founded a Health Insurance Company & Other Businesses

Kushner was still working on his M.B.A. at Harvard when he began working for Goldman Sachs and at the same time, was running Votsu.

Kushner co-founded Oscar Insurance in 2012 as a health insurance start-up that focused on technology.

He also co-founded the technology enabled framework Cadre with friend Ryan Williams. The tech company hooks up wealthy investors with real estate opportunities.

According to his brother Jared’s financial disclosure statements, the Kushner family controls around $7 billion in real estate and it was reported that Josh Kushner’s share of that trust is $800 million.