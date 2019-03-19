Honey Boo Boo’s Net Worth: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Former child beauty pageant contestant turned reality TV star Honey Boo Boo, nee Alana Thompson, has a net worth of $800,000 according to Celebrity Net Worth. After being featured on TLC’s reality show Toddlers and Tiaras in 2009, Honey Boo Boo was given her own spin-off series, Here Comes Honey Boo Boo, which put the spotlight on her and her family, including mother, “Mama June” Shannon, who later received her own spin-off in 2017 from WE tv, Mama June: From Hot to Not, in which she famously dropped 300 pounds.

While Mama June, 39, has returned to the headlines for all the wrong reasons after being arrested, along with boyfriend Eugene Edward “Geno” Doak, at an Alabama gas station on March 13, and charged with felony possession after admitting to having crack cocaine, a needle, and a glass pipe in her possession, she has an estimated net worth of around $1 million according to Cheatsheet.

After five seasons of Here Comes Honey Boo Boo, Alana Thompson, nominated for a Teen Choice Award in 2015, and still lives in McIntyre, Georgia, continues to rake in money through numerous appearances on other reality series and sponsored brand deals.

From the girl who coined the phrase “A dolla makes me holla,” here’s what you need to know about Honey Boo Boo’s net worth:

1. On Season 1 of ‘Here Comes Honey Boo Boo,’ She Made $50,000 an Episode



When Honey Boo Boo first premiered in 2012, the 7-year-old pageant queen, extremely popular coming her off her viral appearance in TLC’s Toddlers & Tiaras, the network paid her $50,000 an episode. The entire family, including her three half sisters, Anna “Chickadee” Cardwell, Lauryn “Pumpkin” Shannon, and Jessica “Chubbs” Shannon, from Mama June’s previous relationships, along with father Mike “Sugar Bear” Thompson, received a pay raise for Season 2 in 2013.

However, in October 2014, after news came out that Mama June was dating former ex, convicted sex offender and child molester Mark McDaniel, the series was abruptly cancelled. McDaniel had served 10 years for forcing oral sex on an 8-year-old, and despite being photographed in a hotel room with him, Mama June denied the two were ever officially back together.



Making the situation even more devastating, daughter Anna came forward to say the she was the child McDaniel molested.

Even though the fifth season of Honey Boo Boo had already finished filming when the news broke, TLC chose not to air it.

2. Honey Boo Boo Guest Starred on ‘Here Comes the Bridezilla’ and ‘Marriage Boot Camp.’

While Here Comes Honey Boo Boo was given the axe under extremely disturbing circumstances, it did not stopped Alana and her mother from appearing on countless reality series on other networks. Honey Boo Boo was featured on Season 4 of WE tv’s Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars in 2015 and has appeared on her mother’s weight loss series, Mama June: From Not to Hot, which is now in its third season, since 2017.

3. Alana is a Paid Brand Ambassador for Fab, Fit Fun and Chicken Nuggets

After Mama June staged a weight intervention for Honey Boo Boo on The Doctors, Alana, who weighed 125 pounds at the time, has since changed up her diet from Go Go Juice and “sketti,” and she’s making money doing so. She’s now paid to promote Fab Fit Fun items on Instagram.

Represented by BMB Talent agency and manager Gina Rodriguez, Alana also has a paid partnered up with Homestyle Harvest Chicken Nuggets.

4. Honey Boo Boo Made $67,500 as a Contestant on ‘Dancing with the Stars Juniors’

Even though viewers loved seeing Honey Boo Boo dance the fox trot to the music from Beauty and the Beast with partner Tristan Ianiero, she was eliminated fifth from the show in 2018. Their final dance was a jazz number to “Ghostbusters” by Ray Parker Jr.



“I’ve changed a lot. I can call myself a dancer now,” Alana told Good Housekeeping of her experience on the show, “and I never thought I could call myself a dancer.”

According to CheatSheet, just to appear on the popular competition series, Alana was paid $50,000. Moving forward, DWTS Junior contestants receive $5,000 for making it to episodes two and three, $7,500 for episodes four and five, $10,000 for six and seven, and $15,000 for episodes eight and nine. If Alana had made it to the finale, she would’ve received a $20,000 bonus, and if she’d won, Honey Boo Boo would’ve raked in an additional $125,000 of grand prize money. Because Alana was sent home after episode four, she left with a total of $67,500.

5. Alana Has Never Been Arrested & Her 15 Minutes is Far From Over

Through all the controversies surrounding her family, and all the negative criticism Here Comes Honey Boo Boo received in the press, Alana charges on in life with confidence. While she remains a plus-size as a 13-year-old teenager, Alana doesn‘t let her weight define who she is, or let the public’s scrutiny kill her energetic spirit.

It’s likely she’ll continue to build her brand on social media and will be the star of her own new reality show in the near future. While Honey Boo Boo is still very much a kid, she has become less crass, no longer says “redneckognize” and has put her Go Go Juice days behind her.

She’s shown such resilience over internet trolls, never letting Hollywood standards knock her ego down, there’s still an undeniable draw for this sassy southern reality star.

While Mama June can’t seem to stay out of legal trouble, Honey Boo Boo, at 13-years-old has yet to get into trouble with drugs or alcohol, and continues to support her mother through thick and thin. She promotes Not to Hot on her Instagram page, and encourages her fans to follow Mama June’s boyfriend on the social media outlet.

Alana stays positive and likes send her fans uplifting messages like “If you are doing something do it for you not for others like I say you are gold baby and just do you boo boo.”

Hopefully, for Alana’s sake, Mama June and Eugene Doak’s recent arrest will be the final wake up call for them. Their preliminary hearing is set for March 27.

