Zachary Levi’s Net Worth: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Zachary Levi‘s net worth is $12 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

He is known for his recent role on the comedy action film, Shazam! which made $53 million in box office debuts. He also played Chuck Bartowski in the TV series, Chuck. His peak earnings for the show were $900,000 per episode. Levi also played Fandral in Thor: The Dark World and Thor: Ragnarok. He played Benjamin in The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel.

Levi has business roles outside of acting. His company, The Nerd Machine, was re-imagined into a non-profit after the company lost sponsors and Levi lost personal money. Nerd HQ was a Comic-Con event that ended in 2017, but Levi plans to bring it back.

1. Zachary Levi Made $900,000 Per Episode on ‘Chuck’

Zachary Levi’s peak salary as Chuck Bartowski on the TV series, Chuck, earned him $900,000 per episode, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

On the show, Levi plays a computer nerd who unintentionally triggers a mass download of government secrets into his brain. He is protected by a CIA agent who saves him from international terrorists.

2.’Shazam!’ Made $53 Million in Debuts

3. He Lost Money On Nerd HQ

4. Zachary Levi is a Sponsor for Health Supplements

5. He Started Acting in Community Theater Productions