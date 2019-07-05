Cori ‘Coco’ Gauff Net Worth: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Cori Coco Gauff Net Worth: $1 Million

Cori “Coco” Gauff is only 15-years-old, but she started off Wimbledon by defeating one of her idols, Venus Williams. On July 5, 2019, she won a very tough round against Polona Hercog to continue a fairytale Wimbledon.

She’s already worth a lot of money, even though her career is just starting out, and that’s due to endorsement deals. How much is Cori Gauff worth?

Cori Gauff’s net worth is generally placed at about $1 million. That’s according to Celebrity Net Worth. The teen phenom is the daughter of athletes. Originally, from Atlanta, Georgia, she moved to Florida with her parents.

1. Cori Gauff’s Endorsements Include a Contract With Pasta Company Barilla

Although she is so young that her career earnings are not that high yet, Cori Gauff has already scored some lucrative endorsement deals. It’s likely that those will grow much higher due to her strong Wimbledon appearances, which made her more of a household name.

The Wimbledon victories also gave the media and companies a positive narrative: Teen defeats her idol (Venus Williams, no less) at Wimbledon.

“In October 2018 she signed an endorsement deal with New Balance,” Celebrity Net Worth reported. “In March 2019 she signed a multi-year contract with pasta company Barilla. She also has a deal with racquet maker Head. Coco Guaff is projected to earn at least $1 million, primarily from endorsements, in 2019.”

2. Cori Gauff’s Career Earnings Don’t Amount to a Lot Yet

Well, a lot is relative. They don’t amount to a lot from a celebrity wealth standpoint, but that’s not true for a 15-year-old teen. According to WTA, she’s only earned just over $75,000 in her career. However, she stands to rake in much more from endorsements.

Cori Gauff became the youngest player to ever qualify for Wimbledon and then defeated one of her idols at the famous tennis tournament: Venus Williams.

Cori, who also goes by the nickname Coco Gauff, is 15-years-old. She was born on March 13, 2004, she’s right-handed, she’s based in Delray Beach, Florida, and she’s from Atlanta, Georgia.

Gauff vanquished Venus Williams in Wimbledon’s first round, 6-4 6-4. Williams, of course, is a five-time Wimbledon champion. In the second round, she defeated Magdalena Rybarijova, 6-3, 6-3.

3. Gauff’s Already Earned More Than $100,000 at Wimbledon Alone

The further she advances at Wimbledon, of course, the more Coco Gauff earns. Just for reaching the second round of Wimbledon, she was guaranteed more than $90,000. By defeating two opponents, which she did already, she was guaranteed at least $140,000, according to Celebrity Net Worth. She’s now defeated three.

Cori Gauff says she plays tennis because of the Williams’ sisters.

Serena Williams is “the reason why I play tennis,” the phenom told BBC Sports. According to CNBC, before her match against 39-year-old Venus, she declared, “I’ve been dreaming to share the court with Venus.”

After defeating Venus, she told BBC: “I don’t really know how to feel, this is the first time I’ve cried after a match, after winning.” In a video posted by Wimbledon’s YouTube page, Gauff called Venus one of her idols. “Not many people get to play Wimbledon at 15,” she said. “…and we’ll see where this goes.”

Serena called Cori an “exciting young player, and she’s so cool. She’s a great girl. I love her dad. They’re just really cool people. It’s a great moment for her…” She said that Gauff reminds her of Venus:

According to The New York Times, Gauff said she "would love to share the court with Serena or Venus." She got her wish – and then some. Her star is just beginning to rise, though.

4. Gauff Balances High School With Tennis

Gauff is currently a high school student, and she even completed a science test the night before the qualifying tournament files, according to CNBC.

It apparently took a Wimbledon victory for some of her teachers to realize that she played tennis. Some still haven’t figured it out.

“After I made the main draw here, two of my teachers found out I play tennis,” she said in a video posted on the Wimbledon page. “They saw my name in an article. I have three other teachers that don’t know I play tennis. I’m not really the type of person to talk about myself, so I still think they don’t know.”

Cori Gauff’s parents are named Corey and Candi Gauff. According to the New York Times, they followed the “road map” drawn by the Williams’ sisters’ dad and that included “a shared training base of Pompey Park in Delray Beach, Fla.”

“The Williams family in general made me realize that it was possible,” said Corey Gauff, to the Times. “There wasn’t a lot of color in the sport, and particularly in our country, African-American girls weren’t playing tennis.”

The newspaper reported that Corey Gauff is his daughter’s “primary coach,” but the family sought the assistance of coaches at Mouratoglou Academy in France when Cori was 10.

5. Gauff Already Setting Records in the Tennis World

According to CNN, Gauff is the 12th youngest overall “to play in the Wimbledon main draw, but the youngest to come through qualifying.”

She won the French Open girl’s championship in 2018 and was the youngest woman to win a “Grand Slam qualifying match” in the French Open, according to CNN.

In 2017, she told CNN: “Overall, I want to be the best I can be and be the greatest.” Her singles ranking was 301st in July 2019, but that’s up from 874 just eight months before, the cable news network reported.