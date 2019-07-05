John Stamos Net Worth: 5 Fast Facts You Need To Know

John Stamos’ net worth is $20 to $40 million. The widely popular TV actor best known for his role as Jesse Katsopolis on “Full House” and “Fuller House” is hosting A Capitol Fourth in Washington, D.C. July 4, 2019.

Celebrity Net Worth estimated John Stamos’ net worth at $20 million, along with other sources. Some of those sources did not appear to be updated since 2016. The Richest estimated Stamos’ worth at $40 million.

John Stamos, better known as Uncle Jesse, played Jesse Katsopolis on Full House on ABC from 1987 to 1995. He reprised his role on “Fuller House” on Netflix. He was also the executive producer of the show.

Stamos recently listed his Country French-estate style, Beverly Hills home for $6.75 million, according to the Los Angeles Times. The four-bedroom, four bathroom house is perched atop a knoll in the Beverly Hills Post Office Office area. He owned the home for 14 years.

He has the fourth-highest net worth among the cast of Full House stars, according to Bank Rate. Next in line behind John Stamos is Steve Weinger, who played Steve Hale. He has a net worth of $12 million. The site reports Bob Saget has a net worth of $100 million, Mary Kate and Ashley Olson have a net worth of $150 million.

Stamos was born Aug. 19, 1963 in Cypress, California, about an hour and a half from Hollywood.

John Stamos got his big break playing Blackie Parrish on “General Hospital” in 1984. He was nominated for a Daytime Emmy, earning him recognition for future roles. Stamos also played Dr. Tony Gates on “ER” for three seasons. He starred in several minor TV projects before landing his role on “Full House”. After the show ended in 1995, he acted in made-for-TV movies and sitcoms.

In September 2009, he played Albert in the Broadway revival of “Bye Bye Birdie.” He also had cameo roles on “Friends” and “Two and a Half Men”.

More recently, Stamos made regular appearances on “Glee” as Carl Howell. In 2013, he played Connor McClane on “Necessary Roughness”. Stamos also starred in the web series “Losing It with John Stamos” in 2013. From 2015 to 2016 he starred as Jimmy Martino on the television series “Grandfathered”. He won the People’s Choice Award for Favorite Actor in a New TV Series for the show.

John Stamos won a People’s Choice Award in 2016 for Favorite Actor in a New TV Series for “Grandfathered.”

He has been married to Caitlin McHugh since 2018. He was married to Rebecca Romihn from 1998 to 2005.

He also appears on Dannon Greek yogurt commercials. John Stamos is also a spokesperson for Project Cuddle, a California non-profit to prevent baby abandonment.

1. He Listed His Beverly Hills Home for $6.75 Million

"Calabasas mansion built for ‘Full House’ star John Stamos goes up for sale https://t.co/sqlcvbTZPJ" @JohnStamos : Successes!!👍 — FATIMA loves J.S. (@FATIMA23456831) April 6, 2019

John Stamos listed his Beverly Hills home for $6.75 million, the Los Angeles Times reported. He lived in the house for 14 years before he put it up for sale. The home was built in the Country French estate style. It has four bedrooms and four bathrooms, and sits on a half-acre knoll.

He paid $3.57 million for the house in 2005, so he stands to make a bump to his net worth if he makes his list price.

The Los Angeles Times wrote,

“The gated grounds take in city, ocean and canyon views from a hillside setting. Covered in ivy and topped with clay tile, the single-story residence offers around 3,500 square feet of bright living spaces under vaulted ceilings. “An expansive great room sits at the heart of the home. Anchored by a floor-to-ceiling stone fireplace, it takes in leafy views through French doors and picture windows. Dark beams top the dining area, and skylights top a kitchen complete with a butcher-block island. “Lawns and flagstone patios fill out the backyard, which holds a swimming pool, spa, covered dining area and pergola. Across the property, a guesthouse boasts a similar design palette of French doors and vaulted ceilings.”

2. John Stamos Ranks Fourth For Net Worth Among Full House Cast

John Stamos has the fourth-highest net worth among the “Full House” cast, according to Bank Rate. Mary Kate and Ashley Olson tied for the highest net worth, taking first and second place in the ranking at $150 million apiece. Bob Saget took fourth highest in the ranking with a net worth of $100 million.

John Stamos’ character on Full House was originally going to be called Uncle Adam, according to Cinema Blend. Stamos suggested changing the name to Uncle Jesse, thinking it had a better ring to it.

Jodie Sweetin, who played Stephanie Tanner, has the lowest net worth at $400,000. Andrea Barber, who played Kimmy Gibbler, has a net worth of $500,000. Dave Coulier, who played Joey Gladstone, has a net worth of $4 million. Lori Loughlin, who played Rebecca Katsopolis, has a net worth of $6 million.

Candace Cameron Bure, who played D.J. Tanner, has a net worth of $10 million. Steve Weinger, who played Steve Hale, has a net worth of $12 million.

3. He Reprised His Role On “Fuller House” And Became A Producer

John Stamos talks Lori Loughlin college admissions scandal and 'Fuller House' – The Netflix series is getting ready to call it quits without Lori Loughlin, but John Stamos hinted that a different kind of 'Full House' could be on the way. #promo https://t.co/i85wkilp1Y — Kendall Mumma (@mumma_kendall) June 26, 2019

John Stamos returned to the small screen, playing Uncle Jesse on “Fuller House,” which began streaming on Netflix in 2016. Stamos was also the executive producer of the show. Netflix announced in January “Fuller House” is returning for its fifth and final season.

The show faced a scandal when Lori Loughlin and her husband were arrested as part of the college admissions scandal. Stamos told Entertainment Tonight he wasn’t sure if she was returning to the show.

“I haven’t been on the show yet and it hasn’t come up, so I’m going to talk to some people about it this week and see what’s going on,” he told the outlet last week. “I’m just going to wait a little longer before I talk about it. It’s a difficult situation for everyone involved. I don’t mean just on our side.”

It was unclear how much John Stamos is being paid for his roles as both actor and executive producer on “Fuller House.” The Blast reported Jodie Sweetin was being paid $26,000 per episode, or $700,000 per month, for reprising her role as Stephanie Tanner.

4. He Got His Start On “General Hospital”

General Hospital Sharon Wyatt, John Reilly, John Stamos, Rick Springfield, Tristan Rogers pic.twitter.com/ZXiNG1tgck — Duke and Anna (@DevaneLavery) December 29, 2015

John Stamos got his big break on daytime television when he played Blackie Parrish on “General Hospital.” He was nominated for a Daytime Emmy for his role, which earned him name recognition that led to landing his role as Uncle Jesse on “Full House.”

5. He Landed Promotional Gigs With Dannon Yogurt And Others

50 ways Greek yogurt can help you lose weight: https://t.co/QrB20A65iB (hey, John Stamos) pic.twitter.com/qDpr5E7aBm — Women's Health (@WomensHealthMag) December 2, 2015

John Stamos has landed several promotional gigs, most notably on his commercials for Dannon Oikos Greek Yogurt.

One of those commercials aired during the 2012 Superbowl, called “The Tease.”

Watch John Stamos on an Oikos Greek yogurt commercial that aired during the Superbowl in 2012:

He is also a spokesperson for Project Cuddle, which is a California-based non-profit to prevent child abandonment.