Khloe Kardashian’s Net Worth 2019: 5 Fast Facts

Khloe Kardashian’s net worth is an estimated $40 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. The reality television star and creator of the Good American clothing line makes an estimated $15 million per year.

The 35-year-old icon and mother of one has had many avenues to make money over the past decade, appearing on a number of reality television shows, opening boutique stores, promoting products, and collaborating with her sisters, among other things.

Here’s what you need to know:

1. The Stars of KUWTK Make an Estimated $900,000 Per Episode

According to Cheat Sheet, the Kardashian-Jenner clan has worked their way up to a pretty hefty paycheck per episode since the season one premiere in 2007. The show has been running for the past 12 years, delighting fans with 15 seasons and over 200 episodes.

The site states that the Kardashians signed a deal with E! to renew their show for another five years in 2017. The family reportedly publicly agreed to a deal amounting to “below $100 million” for three years, however, sources claims that the family is making $150 million. The stars of the show, Kris, Kourtney, Kim, Khloe, Kendall, Kylie, and Scott Disick, reportedly split the money evenly. If that is true, each one would take home approximately $930,000 per episode.

Not only have the Kardashian-Jenners made a fortune off of KUWTK, but they have also raked in quite a lot of money from various spin-off shows over the years. The spin-off shows include Kourtney and Kim Take Miami, Kourtney and Kim Take New York, Kourtney and Khloé Take The Hamptons, Khloé and Lamar, I Am Cait, Dash Dolls, Rob & Chyna, and Life of Kylie. Currently, Khloe and Scott both have their own shows, Revenge Body and Flip It Like Disick.

2. Good American’s Estimated Annual Revenue is $3.6 Million

According to Owler, Khloe’s clothing line, Good American, brings in an estimated $3.6 million per year. The youngest Kardashian co-founded the company with her friend Emma Grede after a conversation about what it means to be a woman today, according to the brand’s website.

“Emma and I both agreed there was something missing from the denim community,” Khloe is quoted on the site. “Whenever we bought new jeans, it was hard for us to find a pair that fit our body types, and even when we did they’d always need alterations. We knew if we both had this problem, there must be tons of girls who did too. So we set out to make a denim line that’s sexy and flattering, and made to fit you – not the other way round.”

Good American is available exclusively on goodamerican.com and at select Stockists. Prices for Good American items range from approximately $50 to $250, according to the website.

3. Khloe Makes an Estimated $480,000 Per Sponsored Instagram Post

According to Vogue, the Kardashian-Jenner family makes an unbelievable amount of money from sponsored posts on Instagram. Kim and Kylie lead the pack, both raking in an estimated $1 million per post, while Khloe makes an estimated $480,000.

Scrolling through Khloe’s impeccably curated Instagram feed shows that she is a fan of promoting a variety of products. Khloe tells her fans to try products from brands like Flat Tummy Co, Fit Fab Fun, Becca Cosmetics, Burst Oral Care, and more.

In addition to promoting outside brands, Khloe also helps promote the Kardashian-Jenner brand. She instructs her followers to try her family’s products, like Kylie Cosmetics and Kylie Skin, KKW Beauty, Yeezy, and Poosh.com, among others.

4. Khloe Has a Makeup Collaboration With Billionaire Sister Kylie Jenner

Kylie Jenner, while she is the youngest of the Kardashian-Jenner clan, she is by far the richest. A billionaire by the age of 21, she has built a makeup empire with her signature Kylie Cosmetics, and more recently, Kylie Skin.

Like the rest of her family, the makeup mogul likes to share her wealth by including her sisters in cosmetics collaborations. Kylie and Khloe worked together on the Koko Collection, which Kylie said was her favorite palette that she’s done in a long time.

According to the Kylie Cosmetics website, the Koko Collection is made up of an eyeshadow palette, named entirely after Khloe’s daughter True Thompson, as well as several lip glosses and liners. The prices range from $12 for a lip liner to $50 for the eyeshadow palette.

5. Khloe Bought Justin Beiber’s $7.2 Million House in 2014

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Khloe bought Justin Beiber’s 1.3 acre, six-bedroom, seven-bathroom house for $7.2 million after her marriage to Lamar Odom ended in 2014.

According to Elle Decor, the 9,214-square-foot home includes a 200-bottle wine cellar, six fireplaces, a pool, a guesthouse, and two garages. Khloe was reportedly living in Ohio with her boyfriend, Cleveland Cavaliers star Tristan Thompson, however, since their split, she is back in Los Angeles.