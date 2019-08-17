Peter Fonda’s Net Worth: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Peter Fonda Net Worth: $40 million

$40 million Birthday: February 23, 1940

Peter Fonda‘s net worth is an estimated $40 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. Fonda is an American actor who amassed his fortune through his talents as an actor in films, directing, and producing. In addition, Fonda authored an autobiography and voiced a character in a popular video game.

According to IMDb, Fonda was born on February 23, 1940, in New York City to the legendary star Henry Fonda and New York socialite Frances Seymour Brokaw. Fonda went on to have an exceptional career. He passed away on Friday, August 16, 2019.

Peter’s family reportedly confirmed the news of his death in an exclusive statement to People. The statement said that the star died after suffering respiratory failure due to lung cancer.

“It is with deep sorrow that we share the news that Peter Fonda has passed away,” the family said. “[Peter] passed away peacefully on Friday morning, August 16 at 11:05 a.m. at his home in Los Angeles surrounded by family.”

Fonda had two children, Bridget and Justin Fonda, by his first wife Susan Brewer. At the time of his death, Peter was married to Margaret ‘Parky’ DeVogelaere.

“In one of the saddest moments of our lives, we are not able to find the appropriate words to express the pain in our hearts. As we grieve, we ask that you respect our privacy,” they wrote. “And, while we mourn the loss of this sweet and gracious man, we also wish for all to celebrate his indomitable spirit and love of life,” the Fonda family finished. “In honor of Peter, please raise a glass to freedom.”

Here’s what you need to know:

1. Peter Was Best Known For His Role in ‘Easy Rider’

According to IMDb, Peter is most widely known for his memorable performance playing the role of Wyatt in the film “Easy Rider.”

Fonda produced, co-wrote and starred in “Easy Rider,” which was directed by Dennis Hopper, according to Celebrity Net Worth. The film was released in 1969 and found international success. Fonda and his co-writers were nominated for the Academy Award for Best Original Screenplay.

Peter racked up an impressive 116 acting credits, according to IMDb. His list of projects include the feature films “Outlaw Blues,” an expose of the country music business, “Dirty Mary,” “Crazy Larry,” “Race with the Devil,” Robert Rossen’s “Lilith,” “Split Image,” Robert Wise’s “Two People,” and the cult films “Love and a .45,” and “Nadja.” He appeared in “Grace of My Heart,” which was directed by Alison Anders, and John Carpenter’s “Escape from L.A.,” starring Kurt Russell. He also made a cameo appearance in “Bodies, Heat & Motion,” which starred his daughter Bridget.

2. Peter Has a 2020 Film in Pre-Production

According to IMDb, Peter was working on a project, which is still in pre-production. The film is titled “Skate God” and is slated for release in 2020. Fonda was cast in the role of Skylar, alongside other big names like Evan Ross, Tony Hawk, and Chloe Bridges.

“OREN a skateboarder in a Dystopia future, comes into self-discovery that he is the descendant of a Greek God and is plunged into a battle with a Gothicized Fallen society that wants to turn the outside world into hell on earth,” the film’s description reads.

Peter’s latest project, Todd Robinson’s “The Last Full Measure” was released in 2019. He played the role of Jimmy Burr alongside actors like Bradley Whitford and Samuel L. Jackson.

3. Peter Wrote a Book Called ‘Don’t Tell Dad: A Memoir’

Still reading Jane Fonda. Would love to read Peter Fonda's memoir. Would love to read about his experiences especially making Easy Rider. — Ella Vincent (@bookgirlchicago) April 5, 2011

“In a rip-roaring ride through the ’60s and up to the present day, Peter Fonda, son of Henry, brother of Jane, father of Bridget, boldly recalls his turbulent life, sharing with readers for the first time the true stories behind the legends, famous and infamous, surrounding himself and his family,” the book description reads.

The 498-page autobiography was published in 1998 by Simon & Schuster. Peter’s sister Jane Fonda followed in his footsteps and released her own memoir in 2005 called “My Life So Far.”

4. Fonda Voiced The Truth for Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas

Rip Peter Fonda. Voice of The Truth in Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas pic.twitter.com/OIwSL2X1Po — Justin Phillips (@J_philly92) August 16, 2019

According to IMDb, Peter was the voice of The Truth for the 2004 video game Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas.

In 2011, Kotaku reported that after the release and subsequent success of GTA IV in 2008, Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas still held the top spot with 27.5 million copies sold worldwide.

5. Fonda Wasn’t Just an Actor, He Was Also a Singer

Fonda had an amazing talent for acting, directing, and producing. However those were not his only talents. According to Chisa Records, Fonda recorded a 45 for their label in Los Angeles, California.

In 1968, Fonda recorded “November Night,” which was written by Gram Parsons. He also recorded “Catch The Wind,” which was written by Donovan. Both tracks were produced by Hugh Masekela and Stewart Levine.