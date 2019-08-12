Taylor Swift’s Net Worth: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Taylor Swift has a net worth of $400 million, making her one of the highest-earning celebrities of all time, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

Swift earned $185 million in the first six months of 2019 after concluding her 2018 “Redemption” Stadium Tour, which was the highest grossing music tour in U.S. history. Swift was the top-earning celebrity in 2019 as of July 9.

Swift is known for giving back, including generous donations to GoFundMe campaigns, funding symphony orchestras in Nashville and Seattle, founding a music education center in her hometown and providing $1.5 million to hurricane relief in Louisiana and Nashville. She also donated $50,000 to New York Public Schools after releasing her song, Welcome to New York.

She is also no stranger to luxury. Swift has an estimated $85 million real estate portfolio, including multi-million dollar properties in New York City, Rhode Island, Nashville and Beverly Hills. Swift also owns two private Dassault jets.

In addition to her music and merchandise, she earns high-profile brand endorsements from Diet Coke, Keds, Cover Girl, Apple and other brands.

Swift faced an upset earlier this year when the rights to her first six albums went to celebrity manager Scooter Braun, who she said has bullied her over the years. Braun bought the rights to her music when he purchased the record label Big Money Machine for $300 million earlier this year. She left the label in 2018 and signed with Universal Music Group. Given her history with Braun, Swift took the sale personally.

Here’s what you need to know:

1. Taylor Swift Is One of the Highest-Earning Celebrities of All Time

2. She Has an $84 Million Real Estate Portfolio, 2 Jets, & 2 Purebred Cats

Taylor Swift has an $84 real estate portfolio. She owns eight properties in four different states. Among them is a 3,240 square-foot condo in Nashville, Tennessee worth an estimated $2.5 million, a $30 million, a 10,982 square-foot Beverly Hills mansion which she plans to turn into a historic landmark, a $6.65 million, 12,000 square-foot seaside estate in Watch Hill, Rhode Island, and an 8,309 square-foot, duplex penthouse and four-story townhouse in the Tribeca neighborhood of New York City.

Swift also owns two Dassault private jets, according to Forbes, which can cost about $58 million apiece.

Taylor Swift has two pet cats, Meredith Gray and Olivia Benson. Meredith and Olivia are Scottish Fold cats, which cost between $1,000 to $1,500.

“I’m trying to give them a normal upbringing but when the little ones and I ran into the flawless @paulaabdul on the way to red carpet we STRAIGHT UP had to get a pic,” Swift captioned an Instagram photo with Paula Abdul.

3. Taylor Swift’s Early Album Rights Were Sold to Scooter Braun

Taylor Swift’s first six albums are under the control of Scooter Braun, who bought the record label Big Money Machine for $300 million. Braun is a celebrity manager who she says bullied her over the years. She left the label in 2018 to sign with Universal Music Group. Swift was the youngest artist ever to sign with Sony at age 15.

She wrote in a Tumblr post she was “sad and grossed out” Braun owns the rights to her music.

“Some fun facts about today’s news: I learned about Scooter Braun’s purchase of my masters as it was announced to the world,” she wrote. “All I could think about was the incessant, manipulative bullying I’ve received at his hands for years.”

“Like when Kim Kardashian orchestrated an illegally recorded snippet of a phone call to be leaked and then Scooter got his two clients together to bully me online about it. (See photo) Or when his client, Kanye West, organized a revenge porn music video which strips my body naked. Now Scooter has stripped me of my life’s work, that I wasn’t given an opportunity to buy. Essentially, my musical legacy is about to lie in the hands of someone who tried to dismantle it.”

She concluded the post on a positive note.

“Thankfully, I am now signed to a label that believes I should own anything I create,” she wrote. “Thankfully, I left my past in Scott’s hands and not my future. And hopefully, young artists or kids with musical dreams will read this and learn about how to better protect themselves in a negotiation. You deserve to own the art you make.”

4. Taylor Swift Donates Millions to Charity

Taylor Swift is known for her charitable giving, and is far from stingy with her wealth. For her 24th birthday, she donated $100,000 to the Nashville Symphony. In 2014, the symphony was nearly shuttered and it made major cuts to its musician’s salaries. She also donated $50,000 to the Seattle Symphony Orchestra in 2015.

Swift donated $1 million to Louisiana flood relief in 2016, and $500,000 to Nashville flood relief in 2010. Swift also pledged $4 million to the Country Music Hall of Fame to fund the Taylor Swift Education Center, which provides programs in music education for area children.

Swift donated $50,000 in proceeds from her song, Welcome to New York, to New York Public Schools. She has also donated to a range of GoFundMe campaigns, and has surprised fans with checks.

5. Rumors Said Taylor Swift Insured Her Legs for $40 Million

Did Taylor Swift insure her legs for $40? Reports suggest she may have insured her iconic legs. The New York Post reported she got them insured, determining they were her most valuable asset. Swift never confirmed or denied the rumors, instead responding with a tweet about her cat, Meredith, owing her $40 million.

“GREAT WORK MEREDITH,” she wrote. “I WAS JUST TRYING TO LOVE YOU AND NOW YOU OWE ME 40 MILLION DOLLARS.”

While the report couldn’t be confirmed, MTV reported celebrities insuring their most valuable physical assets with body part insurance is common.