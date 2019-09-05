Ryan Serhant’s Net Worth 2019: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Ryan Serhant‘s net worth in 2019 is approximated to be $20 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. Serhant is a 35-year-old American actor, real estate agent, and reality star from Houston, Texas.

According to his website, Ryan has built a powerhouse team of over 60 experienced agents across four cities over the past decade. In 2017, Ryan’s team, which has consistently ranked as the #1 sales team in New York and among the top five teams nationwide, reported that they completed $838M in closed sales between Brooklyn and Manhattan.

Serhant shut down Times Square to propose to lawyer Emilia Bechrakis in 2014. The couple married in Greece in 2016 and have recently welcomed a daughter, Zena. The three currently live in New York City.

Here’s what you need to know:

1. Ryan Appeared in 19 Episodes of “As the World Turns”

According to IMDb, Serhant graduated from Hamilton College in 2006 with degrees in English, Literature, and Theatre. After college, he reportedly moved to New York City for a starring role on an iconic soap opera.

Serhant played the role of Dusty’s killer, Evan Walsh, on “As The World Turns.” He appeared in 19 episodes from 2007 to 2008, before the show was canceled in 2010 after 54 years and more than 13,000 episodes.

It was after his short stint in acting that Serhant became the successful real estate mogul that he is today. According to his website, he began his career on September 15, 2008, when the subprime mortgage industry collapsed and the Lehman Brothers filed for bankruptcy. The 24-year-old reportedly walked into the offices of Nest Seekers International, one of the largest real estate brokerage firms in New York City, and was offered a job.

In less than five years, he had reportedly sold nearly one billion dollars in real estate and was ranked as one of the top 20 real estate brokers out of 28,000 in New York City by The Real Deal Magazine. Then Serhant was back where he started – television. Producers of “Bravo’s Million Dollar Listing New York” cast him in a starring role in 2012 and has achieved huge success and airs internationally.

2. Ryan Has ‘Sold Billions of Dollars in Real Estate on National Television’

According to his website, Serhant has sold billions of dollars in real estate on national television on shows like Bravo’s Emmy-nominated “Million Dollar Listing New York” and the 8-episode docu-series “Sell It Like Serhant.”

The stars of “Million Dollar Listing New York” do get paid for each episode, according to Romper. However, stars have not announced their take-home pay, so the site suggests they make at $4,000 per episode at the very least. Business Insider says main cast members on a cable reality show can make up to $10,000 per episode once the show has proven successful, and “Million Dollar Listing New York” has been on Bravo for eight seasons already.

Serhant has a massive following on social media, with 1.2 million followers on Instagram, 168,000 on Twitter, more than 324,000 on Facebook, and over 500,000 subscribers on YouTube. He credits a chunch of his success to his expertly crafted social media platforms, which he says he uses to deliver unparalleled publicity and coverage for all of his clients.

3. Ryan Wrote the Book Sell It Like Serhant: How to Sell More, Earn More, and Become the Ultimate Sales Machine

“For the past 10 years I’ve been teaching myself how to sell,” Serhant said. “I never had a boss or a mentor or formal sales training. I’ve built my career as a salesperson from the ground up, and it has NOT been easy – but I’ve learned a LOT. From my first day in the real estate business in September 2008, as the country was entering a recession, I kept notes.”

Serhant’s book was apparently the subject of a bidding war, of which Hachette Books came out victorious. Sell It Like Serhant is currently listed for about $15 on Amazon and is ranked number three on their Business and Professional Humor bestseller list.

“Ryan is not only charming and hilarious, he could sell milk to a cow,” Andy Cohen said. “This book is going to be very helpful and humorous to a lot of people looking to up their business game.”

4. Ryan Started a Vlog

“I have been working on making a Vlog for a long time to give everyone a behind the scenes, unfiltered, look at my life and how my team of over 60 people works,” Serhant wrote in January 2018. “Million Dollar Listing New York shows the deals we work on, Sell it Like Serhant will show HOW to sell. And these weekly videos will show everything in between. They will be crazy. They will be controversial. They will be funny. They will be unscripted and real.”

Since his decision to start a vlog, Serhant has amassed an impressive 506,797 subscribers on YouTube. According to his page, Serhant has more than 85 videos on his channel over 33 million views. He says he posts new videos every Wednesday. His latest video is and 11-minute-long clip about selling a $40 million home over FaceTime.

Serhant said the vlog will show everything that goes on with the Serhant team – the good, the bad, and the ugly. He wants to stand out in the world of real estate, saying that there are over 2 million active real estate agents and over 86,000 brokerage firms in the United States.

5. Ryan Has Created the Sell It Like Serhant Online Course

“We just passed 1,000 sign-ups for the @sellitlikeserhant course and it’s only been 5 days,” Serhant wrote on August 20, 2019. “Insane. Never ever in my wildest dreams did I think this many people would want to learn from me.”

According to Serhan’t website, the three-phase course is designed to teach his customers how to sell more, earn more, and become the “ultimate sales machine.” Serhant advertised his knowledge, stating that he sells nearly $100 million in homes per month.

The first phase of Serhant’s course comes with a syllabus, more than 5 hours of video, 42 self-paced modules, and 10 worksheets. Once customers have completed the first phase, they will have access to Serhant’s private Facebook community, sales and marketing templates, an exclusive monthly newsletter, monthly live video Q&A, and a Serhant Team agent training guide. After completing the second phase, customers will have the opportunity to work in-person with three mentors and receive a pair of VIP tickets to Serhant’s annual client party in New York City.

The “Starter” package, phase one, costs $499. The “Member” phase is $499 plus a $10 per month membership charge. The “Pro” phase $9,990. According to Serhant’s Instagram post, he already has over $1,000 customers.