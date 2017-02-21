Chris Brown’s Ex-Girlfriend Karrueche Tran Files Restraining Order

R&B singer Chris Brown has been ordered to stay away from his ex-girlfriend Karrueche Tran, after she filed legal documents saying that he assaulted her and threatened to killer her.

Tan, an actress and model, says that the singer “punched me in my stomach twice” and “pushed me down the stairs,” several years ago, when Brown was still on probation for assaulting Rihanna. This erratic behavior continued after their breakup, which was the result of Brown having a child with another woman, Nia Guzman.

According to TMZ, Tran told a judge that Brown was reportedly going behind her back and telling friends that he was going to kill her. The model went on to reveal that Brown threatened to “take her out” and “shoot her,” feeling that if he couldn’t have her, than no one could. The reported document also includes accounts of Brown harassing her friends and on one occasion, throwing a drink at her head.

A few weeks ago, Brown posted a video which all but confirms Tran’s claim that he will not let her move on to new relationships. Check it the chilling video below.

This is not the first time Brown has gotten into trouble regarding Tran. Earlier this year, he sparked an online feud with Soulja Boy when the rapper innocuously liked one of Tran’s pictures on Instagram. According to Power 105.1, Tran filed the restraining order because she fears like Brown will not stop until he has permanently harmed her. Brown has not commented to the press.