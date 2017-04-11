Top 5 Best Ed Sheeran Albums

Who doesn’t like Ed Sheeran and his music? The ginger singer has been making hits and girls swoon (maybe even guys, too) for a few years now, and with the release of his latest album Divide, it just seems like his success in the music industry is going to keep on going. Because we’re obsessed with all of his music, we decided to go ahead and name the top five Ed Sheeran albums for you to check out. Adding some more cool-factor to his name, his album names are quite unique and all seem to relate to one another. You’ll see what we mean when you read the list. They are in no particular order on the list, of course.

Because we’re obsessed with all of his music, we decided to go ahead and name the top five Sheeran albums we think you should check out. Adding some more cool-factor to his name, his album names are quite unique and all seem to relate to one another. You’ll see what we mean when you read the list. They are listed in no particular order, of course.

5. “+” (2011), Ed Sheeran

Pronounced “Plus” is Sheeran’s debut album. It was released on September 9, 2011 by Asylum Records and Atlantic Records. The album marks Sheeran’s commercial breakthrough, having previously released five EPs independently. Jake Gosling and Sheeran produced the majority of the album, with additional production by American hip hop producer, No I.D..

Media interest surrounding + was fuelled significantly by its two preceding singles “The A Team” and “You Need Me, I Don’t Need You.” “Lego House” was released on November 11, 2011, as the album’s third single and emulated the chart success of its predecessors, peaking at No. 5 in the UK. Three further singles “Drunk”, “Small Bump”, and “Give Me Love” were released throughout the year, all charting within the top 25 of the UK Singles Chart. This album is one of his bests simply because of the songs on the track list.

This Sheeran album was met with generally positive reviews from music critics. Upon release, + debuted atop of the UK Albums Chart with first-week sales exceeding 102,000 copies. The album performed well on the US Billboard 200, peaking at No. 5, selling 42,000 copies. That could be in part to his bestie Taylor Swift’s help in promoting him and his work, too. The album was the highest debut for a British artist’s first studio album in the US since Susan Boyle’s I Dreamed a Dream in 2009. + is the 8th best selling album of the decade in the United Kingdom.

Learn more about “Plus” here.

Learn more about Ed Sheeran here.

“Plus” download: Amazon – iTunes – Google Play

4. “Songs I Wrote With Amy” (2010), Ed Sheeran

We couldn’t make a “best of” Sheeran list without mentioning one or two of his non-commercial albums. Songs I Wrote with Amy is an extended play, independently released by the singer on April 4, 2010. After the success of +, Sheeran re-released five of his EPs, including Songs I Wrote with Amy, which was released a second time on December 9, 2011. All of the songs on the album were written collaboratively by Sheeran and Amy Wadge.

The tracking listing from this album includes: 1.”Fall 2. “Fire Alarms” 3.”Where We Land” 4.”Cold Coffee” 5.”She”

Learn more about “Songs I Wrote With Amy” here.

Learn more about Ed Sheeran here.

“Songs I Wrote With Amy” download: Amazon – iTunes – Google Play

3. “The Slumdon Bridge” (2012), Ed Sheeran

We had to add this album to our list simply because it was Sheeran’s way of crossing over into hip-hop. The Slumdon Bridge is a collaborative EP by English singer-him and American rapper, Yelawolf. It was released on February 14, 2012 as a free digital download in the United Kingdom. The second track of the EP, “You Don’t Know (For Fuck’s Sake)”, was released as a free download via Sheeran’s Twitter page and on numerous hip-hop websites on January 24.

A trailer for the project was released, showing both artists in the studio recording the EP. The EP was released in the United States on April 24, 2012, via iTunes under Interscope Records. The track listing includes: 1.”London Bridge” 2.”You Don’t Know (For Fuck’s Sake)” 3.”Faces” 4.”Tone”

Learn more about “The Slumdon Bridge” here.

Learn more about Ed Sheeran here.

“The Slumdon Bridge” download: Amazon – iTunes – Google Play

2. “Divide” (2017), Ed Sheeran

This album, (which is a division symbol, pronounced “divide”), is the third studio album by Sheeran. It was released on March 3, 2017, through Asylum Records and Atlantic Records. “Castle on the Hill” and “Shape of You” were released as the album’s lead singles on January 6, 2017. He teased the tracks on social media during the week leading up to their release, posting instrumental extracts and each song’s opening lyric. “Galway Girl” was announced as the third single via Sheeran’s Twitter on March 17, 2017.

This album debuted at number one in the United Kingdom, selling 672,000 units in its first week, making it the fastest-selling album by a male artist there and the third-highest opening behind Adele’s 25 and Oasis’ Be Here Now. It also topped the charts in 14 countries, including the United States, Canada, and Australia. All the tracks on the album reached the top 20 of the UK Singles Chart in the week of the album’s release, due mainly to heavy streaming. There’s still a chance this one could easily become his most successful and best album ever.

Learn more about “Divide” here.

Learn more about Ed Sheeran here.

“Divide” download: Amazon – iTunes – Google Play

1. “X” (2014), Ed Sheeran

The X album by Sheeran is our favorite. Pronounced “multiply,” it is his second studio album. It was released on June 20, 2014, in Australia and New Zealand, and worldwide on June 23 through Asylum Records and Atlantic Records.The album received positive reviews from music critics, most likely because the songs on it are awesome.

The album has become an international success, peaking at number one in 15 countries, while topping both the UK Albums Chart and the US Billboard 200. X also reached the top five in seven other countries and was the best selling album of 2014 in Australia, New Zealand, Ireland, and the United Kingdom. Five singles were released from the album: “Sing”, “Don’t”, “Thinking Out Loud”, “Bloodstream” (a collaboration with Rudimental), and “Photograph”. If you are familiar with any of Sheeran’s music, you know these tracks are pretty much his best ones. “Photograph” and “Thinking Out Loud” are easily his biggest commercial hits yet, making this album for sure his best one so far.

Learn more about “X” here.

Learn more about Ed Sheeran here.

“X” download: Amazon – iTunes – Google Play