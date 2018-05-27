LISTEN: Drake Release New Single ‘I’m Upset’

Drake has released the second single for his upcoming album Scorpion. Titled “I’m Upset”, the song sees the Canadian emcee continue in the aggressive vein of “Duppy Freetstyle”, the diss record that he released on Friday afternoon. Check it out below.

Drake announced the song’s release on his Instagram, where he wrote “Anyways…back to this album…new single out now!!!” This is likely referring to the aforementioned “Duppy Freestyle”, and the feud he started with Kanye West and West’s longtime collaborator Pusha-T.

The diss track was seen by many as a response to Pusha’s own diss track, “Infrared”, released the day before, and sees Drake attacking Pusha’s perceived superiority as a rapper. “Don’t push me when I’m in album mode,” he raps, “You’re not even top five as far as your label talent goes/You send shots, well, I got to challenge those.” He also included the line “Tell ‘Ye, “We got a invoice comin’ to you/Considerin’ that we just sold another 20 for you”, implying that the attention that Drake has given Pusha will help boost the sales of his album DAYTONA.

Pusha responded on Twitter, daring the rapper to “send” the invoice.

That said, Drake saved the biggest jabs for his former mentor West. “What do you really think of the n***a that’s making your beats/I’ve done things for him I thought that he never would need/Father had to stretch his hands out and get it from me.” This is referencing the complaint that Drake uses ghostwriters on his songs, and the rumor that Drake has actually helped write several West songs for the 2010 album My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy.

The hard-hitting sound of the song has been anticipated by those who are working alongside Drake. Preme, formerly known as the rapper P. Reign, posted a caption on his Instagram story last month that read: “And just know. That Scorpion album. Holy F*%#” followed by five fire emojis. “Y’all should never have pissed champagne off” he added, alluding to Drake’s nickname as the Champagne Papi. Read his full comments here.

Jazzfeezy, a veteran producer who worked on Drake’s 2017 song “Can’t Have Everything”, teased a similar musical direction on Twitter. TV personality Kid Metro tweeted a photo pertaining to Drake’s ongoing fued with Pusha-T, and Jazzfeezy responded by tweeting “It’s bout to get heated my guy lol wait till the album.” He included a gif of the character Scorpion from Mortal Kombat, playing off the title of the upcoming album and the fact that Drake has more lyrical toughness in store for the listener. Check out the original exchange below.

It's bout to get heated my guy lol wait till the album pic.twitter.com/UnXPT65Mr7 — Jazzfeezy (@Jazzfeezy) May 26, 2018

