Maroon 5 Tour Dates, Locations, And Tickets

Red Pill Blues is yet another shift in Maroon 5’s sound, leaning more towards R&B than the previous album’s more pop music vibe. The lead single, What Lovers Do, has been said to be a “throwback to light and breezy” pop. The song features vocals from SZA, creating a duet that is reminiscent of Hands All Over’s theme of lost love and infatuation.

It is easy to see why Maroon 5 is such a unique band; they take risks with every album and still manage to climb the charts. Though bands usually have a history of breaking up after the first or second album, Maroon 5 has stuck it out since 1994, arguably 2006 if you count Dusick’s departure. Adam Levine heads the band as the lead vocalist, but he has always made it clear that the entire band creates each piece of music.

More to the point, Levine has stated in an interview with Idolator that “everything that’s written and performed and put together pretty much comes from us. I just think people would be surprised to know that we’re a self-contained unit. We’re a band that does their own thing. There’s no puppet master.” That doesn’t mean Maroon 5 will not collaborate with other artists, however, as Moves Like Jagger was helped along by Benny Blanco and Red Pill Blues features quite a few R&B artists.

As expected in the music industry, with every new album must come a tour. Maroon 5 is no different and will be going on tour starting July 14th in Hershey, Pennsylvania. The full list of tour dates and locations are below.

Maroon 5 Tour Dates

July 14 – Hershey Park Stadium – Hershey, PA

July 15 – Hard Rock Hotel Casino Atlantic City – Atlantic City, NJ

August 3 – Newbo Evolve Festival – Cedar Rapids, IA

August 4 – Newbo Evolve Festival – Cedar Rapids, IA

August 5 – Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium – Canton, OH

August 25 – Parque Funidora – Monterrey, Mexico

September 7 – Vivint Smart Home Arena – Salt Lake City, UT

September 9 – Pepsi Center – Denver, CO

September 11 – Sprint Center – Saint Louis, MO

September 13 – Enterprise Center – Saint Louis, MO

September 14 – United Center – Chicago, IL

September 16 – Wisconsin Entertainment and Sports Center – Milwaukee, WI

September 18 – Xcel Energy Center – Saint Paul, MN

September 20 – Bankers Life Fieldhouse Arena – Indianapolis, IN

September 22 – KFC Yum! Center – Louisville, KY

September 23 – Bridgestone Arena – Nashville, TN

September 25 – Nationwide Arena – Columbus, OH

September 27 – Air Canada Center – Toronto, Canada

September 29 – PPG Paints Arena – Pittsburgh, PA

September 30 – Little Caesar’s Arena – Detroit, MI

October 2 – Capital One Arena – Washington, DC

October 4 – Spectrum Center – Charlotte, NC

October 6 – Prudential Center – Newark, NJ

October 7 – TD Garden – Boston, MA

October 10 – XL Center – Hartford, CT

October 12 – Wells Fargo Center – Philadelphia, PA

October 14 – Madison Square Garden – New York, NY

October 15 – Madison Square Garden – New York, NY

If you would like tickets to any of these shows, you can purchase them at Ticketmaster. Just click the link and search for the city you need, select the seat, and you are good to go. Prices vary depending on the seat chosen and the location of the concert, ranging from $20 to $720 USD.

