7 Best Guitar Starter Kits: Your Buyer’s Guide (2018)

When you’re just starting out, the best way to get into guitar is to purchase a cheap beginner guitar. While not the best quality, these guitars are perfect for beginners, and you’ll get everything you need out one until you decide you’re ready to take to the stage. In particular, starter packs provide a fine complement of the necessary items for playing and can get you started faster than buying each thing separately.

Here’s a mix of electric and acoustic beginner guitar kits to get anyone started on their path to rock stardom.