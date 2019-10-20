7 Best Acoustic Guitars for Beginners

Probably the least expensive acoustic guitar deserving of a recommendation is likely this option from Rogue. You can certainly go cheaper with something like a Best Choice Products Beginner Acoustic, which at the time of this writing was roughly the same price but also included the starter kit goodies. Even Rogue offers a less expensive option if you’re okay with something less than full size, as their Rogue Starter Acoustic is 7/8 scale.

The fact is, though, they just aren’t really very good, particularly compared with the RA-090. Surprising is probably the word best used to describe this offering, which comes from a brand known for also making a halfway decent cheap mandolin. (In fact, if you’re looking to start a bluegrass band this weekend, you can get a bundle with both of them together.)

The solid construction is surprising, the projection is surprising, and the fact that you can get an acoustic guitar likely to last more than a couple of years for under $90 is also surprising. This is the price of taking three people to Red Robin, even if you only get one beer each, and could be the gateway to a lifetime of playing guitar. You’ll have plenty of time to invest in nicer gear later on, but not if you never learn how to play.

The fact that this is heavily coated in poly means that it can take a few shots here and there, but also means that it’s probably going to be on the bright to the point of harsh side. Finer acoustics with better wood and more careful finishing have a certain lower-mid warmth that’s difficult to recreate at this price point, but still, you’ll be heard loud and clear.

Playability is not quite on par with the options at the top of the list, but of course, the price reflects that. And while construction is solid, probably even slightly exceeding that of the Jasmine depending on the individual guitar, the neck is made of nato and the entire rest of the guitar is laminate plywood – no solid tops here. The tuning machines are imprecise and fairly difficult to turn at first, but that is also expected.

If you’re considering something at this end of an already-inexpensive market, we would be remiss if we didn’t draw comparisons between this Rogue and a couple of other options. First, Donner makes the DAG-1C complete with a starter bundle. Altogether, it’s probably still not as cheap as the Rogue, but Donner makes some decent cheap guitar effects pedals, so they at least know the market they’re addressing.

Perhaps even more intersting is the fact that there is an AmazonBasics Beginner Acoustic Guitar, also with a starter kit, which looks suspiciously like the natural colorway of the Rogue. The wood on it is better, but it’s also an Amazon-branded guitar and is somewhere around $40 more at the time of this writing.