The Smashing Pumpkins Might Release a Christmas Album

The Smashing Pumpkins released the album Shiny And Oh So Bright, Vol. 1 / LP: No Past. No Future. No Sun last Friday and are already talking about releasing a new album, although it may be a little different than the usual Smashing Pumpkins style. Band leader Billy Corgan told USA Today that he’s interested in having the band record a Christmas-themed LP at some point in the near future.

Corgan told USA Today: “We’re already talking about tour stuff for next year, so there will be more Pumpkins shows in 2019. But for me, once we get off tour, I’m either going to be doing some writing in L.A. with some friends or going back to Chicago to start writing new Smashing Pumpkins. I also have an inkling to try and get us to do a Christmas record one day, so I might try to use the Christmas spirit to put the record together in concept, even if we’re not ready to record it.”

Asked if a holiday album would contain covers or original material, Corgan said: “It would be a mixture. I have released two Christmas songs, and I was thinking it would be nice to re-record those in the context of the record we would make. It would be probably lean more acoustic… When I think Christmas music, I tend to think something you want to put on and sit around the tree with the kids and not rock out to. I don’t see us doing a rocking-out Christmas album.”

The interview with USA Today covered a variety of topics with Corgan, including how he felt about being a dad, songs he chooses to play during shows, and how he “reinforces his brand” on Instagram by actively interacting with fans.

The band is doing a string of 30th anniversary shows to finish off the year, starting on November 30 in the band’s hometown of Chicago and ending with two nights at the Forum in Los Angeles on December 8 and December 9, according to Blabbermouth.

Check out the tour dates below:

10/16 – London, UK @ Wembley Arena

10/18 – Bologna, IT @ Unipol Arena

11/28 – Madison, WI @ The Sylvee

11/30 – Chicago, IL @ Aragon Ballroom

12/01 – St. Louis, MO @ Stifel Theatre

12/02 – Tulsa, IK @ Brady Theater

12/04 – San Antonio, TX @ Sunken Garden Theater

12/06 – Tucson, AZ @ Rialto Theatre

12/07 – Phoenix, AZ @ Mesa Amphitheatre

Below is the music video for “Solara,” the first single off Smashing Pumpkins’ recently released album. The 30th anniversary tour is also celebrating the release of Shiny and Oh So Bright.

