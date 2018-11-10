Oli Herbert Cause of Death: How Did the Guitarist Die?

Getty Oli Herbert's toxicology report came in Saturday morning, and his widow Beth released a statement on Facebook addressing the guitarist's cause of death.

Oli Herbert’s death shocked the metal community after the All That Remains guitarist was found dead in a pond near his home in Connecticut. Although police said his death did not appear suspicious, they were waiting for the autopsy for more information.

Herbert’s toxicology came in Saturday morning, and according to the report, Herbert’s cause of death was drowning. Herbert was, according to his widow, self-medicating to treat manic-depression, a mental health issue that ran in his family. He refused to see a doctor and acquired the antidepressants on his own, which his widow claims explained his erratic behavior leading up to his death.

GettyRockers, musicians and fans react to the news of All That Remains Guitarist Oli Herbert’s death on social media.

Herbert’s widow Beth posted this statement on Herbert’s official Facebook page:

Good morning everyone this is Beth. And indeed it IS a good morning; Toxicology results are back as is the official cause of my husband’s death!

Cause of death- Drowning
Toxicology – Oli was apparently self-treating for manic-depression that has run in his family for several generations. Anti-depressants were found in his system, as well as a sleep aid. The psych meds found in his system were the same ones that a close relative has been prescribed for a long time, so he knew what to hunt down for the “treatment”. Seeing how he was not going (and WOULDN’T GO) to a doctor to get diagnosed with the issue and was not being prescribed the medications and monitored on them, it explains his occasional erratic behavior here at home.

As far as why the memorial was cancelled; concern for my personal safety and home due to numerous threats to both is the reason.

If anybody knows where Oli was getting the psych meds, please call CT State Police, Troop C in Tolland, CT.

Beth also wrote that the public memorial service for Herbert was cancelled due to concerns for her personal safety after she received numerous threats. She did not elaborate on the nature of the threats.

In the comments, Beth elaborated on how Oli could have ended up by the lake: “One of the drugs can have a hallucinogenic effect, also restlessness,” she wrote. “Oli kept wanting to go outside that night before he disappeared and he kept walking towards the pond, which is a pitch black part of our property as well as very slippery.. Add to that fact that it was raining that evening. Apparently he left the house after I went to bed so I couldn’t stop him and bring him back inside.”

Following Herbert’s death, the band released a statement, writing: “We were devastated to learn that Oli Herbert, our friend, guitar player, and founding member of All That Remains, has passed away. Oli was an incredibly talented guitarist and song writer who defined Rock and Metal from the Northeast. His impact on the genres and our lives will continue indefinitely.”

Herbert’s publicist Suzanne Penley also told Metal Sucks that his death was the result of an accident, weeks before his toxicology report came back.

“On behalf of Oli’s wife and family, I can confirm that Oli Herbert passed away yesterday unexpectedly as a result of an accident which occurred on the property of his home. He was 44 years old.

“No further details are being released at this time. Funeral arrangements are pending and will be announced once that information is available.

“The family requests for privacy during this time but does wish to express their appreciation to fans worldwide for the outpouring of condolences.”

Herbert’s death was felt by musicians, bands and fans alike across the heavy metal and rock scene. Many took to social media to reflect on his musical legacy, remember good times they had shared with Herbert, and lament on the impact and influence his music made on their lives.

Corey Taylor of Slipknot, Johannes Eckerström of Avatar, and band In Flames were among the many musicians and bands remembering Herbert on Twitter.

Cristina Scabbia of Lacuna Coil wrote a tribute to Herbert on Instagram, stating how deeply saddened she was to hear of his passing, and remembering him as a “sweet, kind and calm human being.”

“These are the news I would NEVER EVER want to give. I am deeply saddened by hearing that Oli Herbert from All that Remains passed away. I will always remember him as a very sweet, kind and calm human being. We used to call him “the wizard” for his long hair and beard and the way he used to play his magic with guitar pics and his guitar. My deepest condolences go to the whole band and Oli’s family.”

