Oli Herbert Cause of Death: How Did the Guitarist Die?

Oli Herbert’s death shocked the metal community after the All That Remains guitarist was found dead in a pond near his home in Connecticut. Although police said his death did not appear suspicious, they were waiting for the autopsy for more information.

Herbert’s toxicology came in Saturday morning, and according to the report, Herbert’s cause of death was drowning. Herbert was, according to his widow, self-medicating to treat manic-depression, a mental health issue that ran in his family. He refused to see a doctor and acquired the antidepressants on his own, which his widow claims explained his erratic behavior leading up to his death.

Herbert’s widow Beth posted this statement on Herbert’s official Facebook page:

Good morning everyone this is Beth. And indeed it IS a good morning; Toxicology results are back as is the official cause of my husband’s death! Cause of death- Drowning

Toxicology – Oli was apparently self-treating for manic-depression that has run in his family for several generations. Anti-depressants were found in his system, as well as a sleep aid. The psych meds found in his system were the same ones that a close relative has been prescribed for a long time, so he knew what to hunt down for the “treatment”. Seeing how he was not going (and WOULDN’T GO) to a doctor to get diagnosed with the issue and was not being prescribed the medications and monitored on them, it explains his occasional erratic behavior here at home. As far as why the memorial was cancelled; concern for my personal safety and home due to numerous threats to both is the reason. If anybody knows where Oli was getting the psych meds, please call CT State Police, Troop C in Tolland, CT.

Beth also wrote that the public memorial service for Herbert was cancelled due to concerns for her personal safety after she received numerous threats. She did not elaborate on the nature of the threats.

In the comments, Beth elaborated on how Oli could have ended up by the lake: “One of the drugs can have a hallucinogenic effect, also restlessness,” she wrote. “Oli kept wanting to go outside that night before he disappeared and he kept walking towards the pond, which is a pitch black part of our property as well as very slippery.. Add to that fact that it was raining that evening. Apparently he left the house after I went to bed so I couldn’t stop him and bring him back inside.”

Following Herbert’s death, the band released a statement, writing: “We were devastated to learn that Oli Herbert, our friend, guitar player, and founding member of All That Remains, has passed away. Oli was an incredibly talented guitarist and song writer who defined Rock and Metal from the Northeast. His impact on the genres and our lives will continue indefinitely.”

Herbert’s publicist Suzanne Penley also told Metal Sucks that his death was the result of an accident, weeks before his toxicology report came back.