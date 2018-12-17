Aaron Lewis Goes Off on Heckler During Solo Show [VIDEO]

Aaron Lewis, former frontman of Staind and currently touring solo while supporting his country career, was filmed shouting at a heckler during a performance Sunday night at the 8 Seconds Saloon in Indianapolis.

Lewis calls for the guy to “shut the f–k up,” early in the clip. He continues shouting at the guy, saying: “We’re playing a song and right in the f–king song ‘Broke Me,’ you’re yelling out a different song, you f–king piece of s–t.” He added, “I see somebody lighting him up for me. See that bald motherf–ker right there? Make sure that his walk out to his car this evening is not all that enjoyable.”

According to Lewis, he “tried so hard” and gave the guy “two free passes” before calling him out. “I tried to be understanding,” says Lewis. “I get it. Alcohol is a motherf–ker, but goddamn. It’s so f–king rude.”

Lewis is well-known for his outbursts during live performances when a member of the crowd makes him angry. In 2015, he yelled at a beer-tossing crowd member, stopping a show until the fan was removed. In 2014, during a Staind concert, he also challenged some crowd members who he says were groping a crowdsurfing teenage girl, threatening to point them out to the crowd and have them “beat [their] f–king ass.”

Lewis is currently supporting his country career, taking part in the “Sinner” tour. Lewis will resume touring Jan. 24 in Dallas with dates booked all the way into April and beyond. He told 935 Nash FM that his music stems from his life experiences, and he wanted to embark on an acoustic tour to better share his experiences with his fans.

“My music is very first-person, very autobiographical,” said Aaron. “It’s from my life experiences that I draw inspiration for my songs. This acoustic tour gives me the opportunity to share the stories behind my songs with my fans and play them stripped down, like I wrote them.”

Check out the upcoming 2019 “The State I’m In” tour dates below:

