Breaking Benjamin & FFDP Donate $60K to Charity Organizations

Breaking Benjamin and Five Finger Death Punch donated $60 thousand from the U.S. Fall Arena Tour, the biggest North American co-headlining rock tour of 2018, to charity organizations following the end of the tour.

The bands announced today they have chosen to donate a portion of their ticket sales this fall to two charity organizations that the band believes in, with Breaking Benjamin donating $30 thousand to St. Jude’s Children Hospital and FFDP donating $30 thousand to VETPAW (Veterans Empowered to Protect African Wildlife).

Five Finger Death Punch + Breaking Benjamin Contribute $60K More to Charities From Fall 2018 Tour https://t.co/cj5fJ7YN7O #musicNnews #music pic.twitter.com/ypJ7GsKz8d — ♥Produced Music♥ (@music_and__news) December 13, 2018

The mission of VETPAW is to end the illegal poaching of rhinos, elephants and other endangered species. VETPAW utilizes the skills and military experience of highly trained, 9-11 combat veterans to form anti-poaching units, train local park rangers and support their communities, according to their website. The veterans are “committed to protecting and training park rangers and combating poaching on the ground in Africa,” the website states.

Meanwhile, Breaking Benjamin’s charity of choice – St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital – is a charity the band has supported for many years. The organization’s mission is to help further research to end childhood cancer and other life-threatening diseases. They recently raised money for “Giving Tuesday” toward the cause as well, raising over eight thousand dollars through their Facebook page.

“This GivingTuesday we are continuing to support St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital in every way possible. Please donate and give what you can guys. This is one of the most important causes in the world to us,” the Facebook post reads.

In the 2018 year-end radio reports, FFDP was named the No. 1 most-played artist on U.S. rock radio in 2018, Bad Wolves came in at No. 3 and Breaking Benjamin snagged the No. 9 overall spot on the list, according to Blabbermouth. The summer tour was so popular this year (with FFDP and Breaking Benjamin co-headlining) that the two bands chose to continue to tour into arenas well into the fall. Both bands released new albums this year as well, with Breaking Benjamin’s Ember released in April and FFDP’s And Justice for None in May.

Breaking Benjamin just announced their 2019 headline arena tour the other day, kicking off the North American tour on March 15 in Saginaw, Michigan. The band will be featuring support by Skillet, Asking Alexandria, and Underoath, among others, on select dates.

Ember debuted at No. 3 on the Billboard 200 chart and has produced two No. 1 rock radio hits, including singles “Red Cold River” and “Torn In Two,” marking the band’s eighth and ninth No. 1 singles to date.

FFDP reached No. 1 on the charts this year with “Sham Pain”, and now has “When The Seasons Change” climbing the charts. Breaking Benjamin quickly reached No. 1 with “Red Cold River” and “Torn In Two.” Additionally, the band will be releasing the official music video for “Tourniquet,” a single from their newest album Ember, on Friday, December 14.

According to Blabbermouth, with their summer and fall tours combined, FFDP and Breaking Benjamin have now donated over $250,000 to charities in 2018.

