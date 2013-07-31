Monica Lewinsky Secret Sex Tape Leaked With Bill Clinton: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know [AUDIO]

Well, it’s 16 years later and a sex tape has been leaked. Check out the 5 Fast Facts on what’s on Monica Lewinsky’s explicit tape.

1. Have No Fear, It’s an Audio Tape

Don’t worry, folks. It’s all audio. There will be no Monica Lewinsky and Bill Clinton video hitting the internet any time soon. We’re all thankful for that … especially Hillary and Chelsea. The 3 minute and 47 second long recording was made in November of 1997, during the peak of Lewinsky and Bill’s affair.

Read the full Transcript of the video below.

Hi, handsome. I couldn’t bear the idea of sitting down to write you another note. So I thought I would tape it, I hope that’s ok. When I spoke to (Clinton’s secretary) Betty (Currie) yesterday, she told me that she thought you were leaving too early Saturday morning for me to sneak over for just 15 minutes. So since I know you will be along tomorrow evening, I have two proposals for you, neither of which is you not seeing me. So just deal with it! Now the first thing that has to happen is that you need to pre-plan with Betty that you will leave the office at, I don’t know, at 7, 7:30 so that everyone else who hates me that causes me lots of trouble goes home. Then you quickly sneak back and then in the meantime I quickly sneak over and then we can have a nice little visit for, you know, 15 minutes or half an hour. Whatever you want. But I would really, really, really, really, really like that and appreciate it, especially since everything that happened last week. Because last Thursday was an absolute nightmare, um, and I really don’t want to go through that again, and I want to see you, but 60 seconds was just not enough – even though you did look very handsome. And my other proposal, you have to remember that two years ago you had told me that I could bump into you and a group of your friends when you were going to the movies. And I then decided not to because some of your staff was going to be there, and I didn’t think it was going to be a good idea. Little did I know at the point it really didn’t matter. I should have just gone ahead and done it anyway. So what I was thinking is that you could make that up to me. And maybe we could go over and watch a movie together and just have kind of, I don’t know, boxed dinners or something like that. And then that way we don’t have to deal with the problem of me…of there being a record of me going upstairs and we can spend some time together and see a good movie. So I don’t know, those are two proposals and you can’t refuse me because I’m too cute and adorable and soon I won’t be here anymore to pop over. I’m hoping you will hear this and you will choose which one you want to do and go tell Betty and then she can call me and let me know so I don’t have to stress out all day and I don’t have to call her every two hours and bug her because, I know you will find this very hard to believe, but I can be a pain in the ass sometimes. I’m very persistent, but um…I really want to see you. And that’s that, so I don’t know…this is fun talking on a tape. I could take all my clothes off and start…well…I know you wouldn’t enjoy that? But, I hope to see you later, and I hope you will just follow my script and do what I want. Because that will make me very happy and that is something I haven’t been in a while. I hope to see you later and we can ‘tawlk’ about cawfee and dawgs. I don’t know if you ever watch “Saturday Night Live,” but that is what it’s from. Ok, enough talking your ear off, I’ll see you later. Bye.

2. Lewinsky Talks Explicitly About Taking Her Clothes Off

According to Radar Online, the tape was addressed to “handsome” and is in the new issue of The National Enquirer, which hits newsstands tomorrow! The tape is said to be quite explicit and quotes Lewinsky as saying to the President:

3. The Tape Was Supposed to Be Destroyed Years Ago

So, why is this tape coming out now? Well, the tape was supposedly destroyed years ago, but a copy of the tape must have been secretly made. The questions are what took so long for it to surface and who is behind the leak? Coincidentally, Lewinsky turned 40 years old last week. Maybe she wanted to do a little celebrating? Or, maybe she feels over-shadowed by all the Sydney Leathers hype lately?

4. Bill Clinton’s Personal Secretary Betty Currie Was Involved

As far as further audio details, Lewinsky is the only voice on the tape and she tells Bill Clinton:

Radar also reports that:

Lewinsky then orders the leader of the free world to use his secretary, Betty Currie, as a go-between and plan the presidential schedule so they could covertly meet without a formal record of her visit.

Yowza!

Lewinsky further adds ideas as to how they can avoid being spotted together.

5. Lewinsky Is Very Persistent

A little later in the recording, Lewinsky gets a kind of annoying as she starts talking about how she will bug Clinton’s secretary until she finds out if a date is set for the two of them.

Now, some are suspecting that this alleged sex tape has surfaced in order to kill Hillary Clinton’s latest political campaign. Guess we will have to wait and see …