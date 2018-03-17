Ray Chavez, 106, Oldest Living Pearl Harbor Survivor: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

A few days ago, Raymond “Ray” Barron Chavez turned 106. He’s not the world’s oldest person, not by a long shot. Still, 106 is a very long time on the planet. But Ray’s story is far more than that of a centenarian. Ray, a Mexican-American born of immigrant parents, who worked in California fruit and vegetable fields as a young man, is the oldest living survivor of Pearl Harbor.