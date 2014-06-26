USA Advances to the World Cup’s Round of 16

After a heartbreaking 1-0 World Cup loss to Germany in the final game of “The Group of Death,” the United States will still be advancing to the Round of 16. Why? Because the next closes point holder, Ghana, lost to Portugal 2-1, blocking them from getting more points than the USA.

Depending on how the 4:00 p.m. games go on Thursday June 6, it seems most likely that the United States will play its next game against Belgium on July 1, at 4:00 p.m. Easter time.