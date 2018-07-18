Jeff Goldblum Statue Marks 25 Years of Jurassic Park by London’s Tower Bridge

Jeff Goldblum is making headlines today after a 25-foot, shirtless statue of the actor appeared next to London’s Tower Bridge Wednesday morning to commemorate the 25th anniversary of Jurassic Park’s release in 1993.

The statue, which can be found in Potter’s Field in front of London’s Tower Bridge, was created by streaming the service NowTV to commemorate the 25th anniversary of Jurassic Park, according to TIME. Goldblum recently reprised his role as Dr. Malcom in this summer’s Jurassic Park sequel, Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom.

Can you believe #JurassicPark is 25? 🤭🦖🦕 To celebrate, we’ve created a Jurassic-sized homage to heartthrob Jeff Goldblum 😍😍😍 He’s waiting for you at Potter’s Field until dinner time tomorrow 🗓#JurassicJeff #JP25 pic.twitter.com/Oimt6WAc8A — NOW TV (@NOWTV) July 18, 2018

Goldblum Admits His Iconic Shirtless Pose Was Completely Unscripted & Embraces the Countless Memes Created From the Scene

Londoner’s are flocking to the statue, dubbing it the city’s “best attraction.” His iconic shirtless pose has become the subject of “countless internet memes,” although the actor recently admitted that the scene was completely unscripted, according to the BBC.

“It’s supposed to be Costa Rica, right?” Goldblum explained of his character’s reasons for being topless in the movie in an interview with Yahoo in March. “So things are hot and I’m sure I’m in some sort of fever. All the logic is that we got to get some of these wet clothes off immediately. As I remember, I don’t think anybody fought me on that.”

According to CNET, when asked about his thoughts on the many semi-naked memes made from the scene he said: “I admire them myself. It’s great, the human body is beautiful in all ways.”

The Statue Stands Nearly 25 Feet High & Took 6 Weeks & 250 Hours to Make

“The giant statue of Goldblum stands at over 9.8 feet (3 meters) high and nearly 23 feet (7 meters) long, and weighs in at 331 lbs (150 kilograms). The impressive statue took over six weeks and 250 painstaking hours to make,” according to CNET.

The statue is gaining a lot of attention on Twitter, with users posting hundreds of selfies and pictures posing next to the statue.

A few days ago, a fan tweeted a picture of an animal in the same position as Goldblum. “When your sister tells you she saw [Jeff Goldblum] at the zoo and then sends you a picture…. Done got me all excited,” the fan wrote.

There's a giant Jeff Goldblum statue down by Tower Bridge.

It's a bit far-fetched but you should stick with it for the nips alone… pic.twitter.com/K1UEXfRo4e — Gav Murphy (@cymrogav) July 18, 2018

Not all fans thought the statue quite captured the likeness of the actor. One fan wrote ” that jeff goldblum statue looks more like mr bean than jeff and i’m so disturbed.”

that jeff goldblum statue looks more like mr bean than jeff and i'm so disturbed — local lesbian trash (@ohdearimqueer_) July 18, 2018

Another user threw a dig at President Trump, stating “I wonder how Trump feels knowing that 5 days ago, the UK was united in its hate for him, but today is united it its love for a Jeff Goldblum state.”

I wonder how Trump feels knowing that 5 days ago, the UK was united in its hate for him, but today is united in its love for a Jeff Goldblum statue. — Zoe Margolis (@girlonetrack) July 18, 2018

Tr*mp: NOT welcome in London Sultry 25ft Jeff Goldblum statue: VERY welcome in London. please feel welcome. we all approve — Dammit Mulder (@jamiedoesthings) July 18, 2018

Others just celebrated the statue and flooded Twitter with jokes about the shirtless icon.

A huge statue of Jeff Goldblum has just appeared in front of the Tower of London. The first thing to make total, perfect sense in absolutely ages. pic.twitter.com/JzlD0ByTpX — Hicham Yezza (@HichamYezza) July 18, 2018

What if instead of the Statue of Liberty, we welcomed people into America with this statue of national treasure Jeff Goldblum? pic.twitter.com/eHIjZhM8oy — The Mary Sue (@TheMarySue) July 18, 2018