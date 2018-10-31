Netflix New Releases: What’s New This Month

Netflix is cycling out the old and bringing in a host of new television series, movies and kids shows in November, including several Christmas favorites. You’ll also have some big budget blockbuster films, the final season of the Netflix Original series “House of Cards,” and plenty of classic movies to look forward to in the upcoming month.

For those of you who like to celebrate Christmas for a solid two months, you can kick off the month with “Angela’s Christmas,” – an animated feature about a young Irish girl who’s greatest desire is to make sure everyone is warm, safe and loved at Christmas, and “The Holiday Calendar,” – a film about a photographer who is given a magical advent calendar that can predict the future.

A number of classic film-favorites are coming to the streaming service as well, including “Sixteen Candles,” “Bram Stoker’s Dracula,” and “Good Will Hunting.” Fans of “Narcos” will have the new season to binge over the upcoming month as well.

Here’s what’s coming to Netflix in November:

November 1

Angela’s Christmas

Bram Stoker’s Dracula

Bring It On: In It to Win It

Cape Fear

Children of Men

Close Encounters of the Third Kind

Cloverfield

Deuce Bigalow: European Gigolo

Doctor Strange

Fair Game – Director’s Cut

Follow This: Part 3

From Dusk Till Dawn

Good Will Hunting

Jet Li’s Fearless

Julie & Julia

Katt Williams: The Pimp Chronicles: Pt. 1

National Lampoon’s Animal House

Next Avengers: Heroes of Tomorrow

Planet Hulk

Scary Movie 2

Scary Movie 3

Sex and the City: The Movie

Sixteen Candles

Stink!

The English Patient

The Judgement

The Untold Tales of Armistead Maupin

The Water Horse: Legend of the Deep

Transcendence

Vaya

November 2

Brainchild

House of Cards: Season 6

ReMastered: Tricky Dick & The Man in Black

The Holiday Calendar

The Other Side of the Wind

They’ll Love Me When I’m Dead

Trolls: The Beat Goes On!: Season 4

November 3

Hoodwinked Too! Hood vs. Evil

November 4

Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj

Pirates of the Caribbean: At World’s End

November 5

Homecoming: Season 1

John Leguizamo’s Latin History for Morons

November 7

Into the Forest

November 8

The Sea of Trees

November 9

Beat Bugs: Season 3

La Reina del Flow

Medal of Honor

Outlaw King

Spirit Riding Free: Season 7

Super Drags

The Great British Baking Show: Collection 6

Treehouse Detectives: Season 2

Westside

November 12

Green Room

November 13

Loudon Wainwright III: Surviving Twin

Oh My Ghost

Warrior: Season 1

November 15

May The Devil Take You

The Crew

November 16

Cam

Narcos: Mexico

Ponysitters Club: Season 2

Prince of Peoria

She-Ra and the Princesses of Power

The Ballad of Buster Scruggs

The Break-Up

The Kominsky Method

The Princess Switch

November 18

The Pixar Story

November 19

The Last Kingdom: Season 3

November 20

Kulipari: Dream Walker

Motown Magic

Sabrina

The Final Table

Trevor Noah: Son of Patricia

November 21

The Tribe

November 22

Jiro Dreams of Sushi

Mystery Science Theater 3000: The Gauntlet

The Christmas Chronicles

November 23

Frontier: Season 3

Fugitiva

Sick Note: Season 2

To Build or Not to Build: Season 2

November 25

My Little Pony Friendship is Magic: Best Gift Ever

November 27

Bumping Mics with Jeff Ross & Dave Attell

November 29

Pocoyo: Season 4

November 30