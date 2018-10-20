Timberwolves vs Mavericks Live Stream: How to Watch Online Without Cable

Despite Jimmy Butler’s trade request, the All-Star wing took the floor in a Minnesota Timberwolves uniform for their season opener on Wednesday. He, Karl-Anthony Towns, and Andrew Wiggins will visit rookie Luka Doncic at the American Airlines Center for the Dallas Mavericks’ home opener on Saturday.

Preview

“I got 81 games, baby,” Butler said after a 112-108 loss to the San Antonio Spurs on Wednesday, according to the Associated Press.

“That’s all that matters. We gotta lock in on today, what tomorrow brings, and see where we’re at. If that comes to be, that comes to be; there’s nothing I can do about it. But in the meantime, I gotta figure out a way to help us win some games.”

The squad bounced back with a 131-123 victory over the Cleveland Cavaliers on Friday night, powered by Butler’s productive night — 33 points, four steals, and two blocks. The star wing was jeered by some hometown fans early in the contest.

“I knew as soon as I made an effort play, it was going to turn into cheers,” Butler said, per AP. “I like it, though. Like I told you, `It’s OK to boo me. I’m still going to play hard. I’m still going to try to my best to help win games. Boos, cheers, silence, I’ve got a job to do.”

The Mavericks lost their season opener too in a matchup of two of the year’s most-hyped rookies, falling to Deandre Ayton and the Phoenix Suns 121-100.

The Suns finished dead last in points per game a season ago, and scored 121 or more points just five times. They did most of their damage in the first and last periods, scoring 75 points combined.

“Forty-six points (allowed) in the second and third quarters is pretty decent,” Mavericks head coach Rick Carlisles told AP. “… but 75 combined in the first and fourth is disastrous.”

In his regular season debut, Doncic shot poorly, scoring 10 points on 5-of-16 shooting, including 0-of-5 from three-point range. The third overall pick of the 2018 NBA Draft pitched in eight rebounds and four assists, flashing his elite vision with this behind-the-back pocket pass to new Mavs center DeAndre Jordan.

Doncic sweet dime alert. pic.twitter.com/GFAwWP7LQ2 — Michael Gallagher (@MikeSGallagher) October 18, 2018

The 19-year-old Slovenian told AP that he “was really happy that I could make my dream come true, but it wasn’t the best game.”

The Timberwolves won all four of their meetings with the Mavericks in 2017-18.