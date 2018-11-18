Jill Scott Mic-Check With A Bill Cosby Twist

Jill Scott’s viral video has been the talk of the internet landscape for almost a week.

During her live performance, she was imitating having oral sex on a microphone. The video is below.

WARNING: VIDEO IS NOT SUITABLE FOR YOUNG CHILDREN

Many were shocked, some were empowered.

“This is what I do,” Scott told Spotify’s Joe Budden. “I tell stories, I sing songs, I play music that invigorates, it sometimes stills people, sometimes I see them crying. Its a range of emotions, you just have to be there.”

“Oh sh*t,” 50 Cent wrote in a post via Instagram. “Jill Scott just got my d*ck hard. I need my head checked.”

But NOW…it went a step further, by way of a meme courtesy of comedian, Blackson.

Blackson, posted a meme with a dated picture of Scott and Bill Cosby hugging with the caption reading:

“Bill: So Jill, you have time for a drink?

Jill: Just one. I was on my way to do a mic-check.

Bill: You still are.”

Both Philadelphia natives, Blackson’s joke has context.

Scott publicly defended Bill Cosby despite allegations that he drugged and sexually assaulted multiple women. She later withdrew her defense of Cosby.

About Bill Cosby. Sadly his own testimony offers PROOF of terrible deeds, which is ALL I have ever required to believe the accusations. — ⭐Jill Scott⭐ (@missjillscott) July 6, 2015

1) We live in America. Many African American men are detained &/or imprisoned for crimes without evidence. I will never jump on bandwagons — ⭐Jill Scott⭐ (@missjillscott) July 6, 2015

2) based on social media or hearsay. Proof will always matter more than public opinion. The sworn testimony is proof. Completely disgusted. — ⭐Jill Scott⭐ (@missjillscott) July 6, 2015

I stood by a man I respected and loved. I was wrong. It HURTS!!! When you get it ALL right, holla. — ⭐Jill Scott⭐ (@missjillscott) July 6, 2015

Per Atlanta Black Star:

Fans expressed their displeasure in Blackson’s meme in the posts comment section:

“Damn, you that weak you gotta disrespect a goat,” one person wrote. “Funniest sh– you ever done was on ‘Next Friday.’ That was like 50 years ago. Try harder.”

“This is tasteless and unfunny,” a second person commented.

There were also those who didn’t like that Blackson included Cosby in his post since he’s now a convicted rapist. Plus, there was a back-and-forth on whether Black folks should still defend the fallen comedian, which has been an ongoing debate since the first rape accusation surfaced.

“How are people here more upset about his destroyed legacy than the fact that he’s a rapist?” someone asked

“Bill Cosby is a convicted rapist, bruh. “He destroyed his own legacy,” another person wrote.

At press time, Scott hasn’t responded to Blackson.