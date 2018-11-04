Kayla Morris: 49ers Cheerleader Takes a Knee at NFL Game

Kayla Morris has been identified as the 24-year-old cheerleaders for the San Francisco 49ers who took a knee for an NFL game last Thursday.

Morris was captured in a now-viral video in which she took a knee during the national anthem on Thursday row in the second row of cheerleaders, during the 49ers game against the Oakland Raiders at Levi’s Stadium.

Morris has not yet made a public statement about the event. However, her former teammate, Kayla Rossell, told DailyMail, “I think it’s an extremely brave and courageous thing to do… and I think it’s been met with love and respect from both the Gold Rush director as well as the team itself, just based on my past experiences there.”

Morris Took a Knee on Thursday, the Ninth Game of the 49ers Season

Morris’s decision to take a knee first went viral when Raiders fan Lenny Herold posted a photo of her kneeling. According to DailyMail, Morris is from Antioch, and was the only cheerleader to take a knee.

Morris has reportedly been with the 49ers for two seasons now. The 49ers administration has not yet commented on her act; specifically, they did not comment because Morris is not technically an employee of the team, but rather an employee of an entertainment company named e2k.

Morris’s Biography for the 49ers Reveals Many of Her Favorite Things, Including Hot Cheetos & ‘The Wizard of Oz’

According to Morris’s bio for the San Francisco 49ers, her favorite holiday is Halloween and her favorite song is “Skywalker” by Miguel and Travis Scott. Her favorite movie is “The Wizard of Oz” and her favorite television show is “Stranger Things.”

What’s more, her favorite color is navy blue and her favorite snack is Hot Cheetos, per her bio.

Morris Is Believed to Be the First Cheerleader in the NFL to Kneel During the National Anthem

According to SFGate, Morris is the first NFL cheerleader to take a knee during the national anthem; the closest comparison has been when a Georgia Tech dancer named Raianna Brown took a knee last year during the anthem.

The irony of a 49ers cheerleader being the first to take a knee is apparent: after all, Colin Kaepernick is known as one of the most prominent leaders of the movement to take a knee in the NFL ,and he played for the 49ers when he first took a knee. As of now, it doesn’t appear as if Morris has been penalized for her actions.